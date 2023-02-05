Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor Introduces Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey
After launching Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018 with co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin, MMA icon and entrepreneur Conor McGregor is now introducing “Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey.” The new flavored spirit serves to build the Proper No. Twelve portfolio that has already revolutionized the whiskey industry and how whiskey is enjoyed.
Yair Rodriguez says it's 'a dream come true' to see so many Mexican fighters on the cusp of UFC gold
The evolution of mixed martial arts has taken the sport to every corner of the globe and Mexico is primed for a breakout year. Yair Rodriguez could cement himself as the country's second UFC champion in as many pay-per-views by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. The two battle in the co-main event on Saturday for the interim featherweight crown.
Liam Neeson Slams ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘He Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Not a fan. Liam Neeson is a boxing fan with strong feelings about the UFC and Conor McGregor — and he didn't hold any of them back. “UFC, I can’t stand,” the Taken actor, 70, said in an interview for the Men's Health series "Don't Read the Comments," released on Thursday, February 2. “That, to […]
