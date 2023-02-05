ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Conor McGregor Introduces Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey

After launching Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018 with co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin, MMA icon and entrepreneur Conor McGregor is now introducing “Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple Whiskey.” The new flavored spirit serves to build the Proper No. Twelve portfolio that has already revolutionized the whiskey industry and how whiskey is enjoyed.

