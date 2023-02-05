ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis said about Tar Heels’ lack of free throws in loss at Duke

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
DURHAM – North Carolina basketball has consistently been a team that gets to the free-throw line.

That wasn’t the case in the Tar Heels’ 63-57 loss at Duke on Saturday, as UNC coach Hubert Davis pointed out in his postgame press conference.

UNC (15-8, 7-5 ACC), which averages 18.1 made free throws and 24.7 attempts per game, went 2-for-3 from the free-throw line against the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4) and didn’t attempt a free throw in the second half.

“The stat that I’m looking at is: Going into the game, we had shot 150 more free throws than any other opponent in our conference,” Davis said.

“We shot three (against Duke), zero in the second half. That’s what I’m looking at."

According to UNC sports information director Steve Kirschner, UNC's three free throw attempts equal the fewest in program history in the ACC era.

DUKE TOPS UNC:Unpacking UNC basketball's loss at Duke – and Armando Bacot's performance in thriller

PAOLO GETS CLOSURE:Duke basketball's Paolo Banchero: Win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'

When a reporter asked Davis why he thought UNC didn't shoot more free throws, Davis said, "You answer it. We attacked the basket."

Another reporter asked Davis if he thought the Tar Heels didn't get the whistles he thought they deserved, to which Davis responded, "No, I'm just stating facts."

UNC leads the ACC with 546 free-throw attempts, which is 85 more than Wake Forest. The Tar Heels’ previous low this season was 12 free-throw attempts in the loss at Virginia.

Davis did go on to praise Duke freshman center Dereck Lively – who finished with eight blocks – and the Blue Devils' defense.

“He’s a fantastic player and Duke is a fantastic defensive team. … Dereck is one of the best, if not the best − even if he doesn’t block it, his length and athleticism can alter it," Davis said.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer knew UNC led the league in free-throw attempts, but the Blue Devils’ goals were to play defense without “being handsy” and “without fouling.”

“For us, we’ve learned how to do that much better,” Scheyer said.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

The Fayetteville Observer

