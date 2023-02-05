ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVaLX_0kcvJxjW00
1 of 8

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway.

Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company.

LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 23 points and 11 rebounds as Chicago won for the third time in four games, erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu had 13 points, including a key 3-pointer in the third quarter.

The Bulls shot 60% (48 for 80) from the field and finished with 32 assists.

“We were able to get in transition, get some easy baskets,” LaVine said. “Then when they started doubling, it was just picking it out where the rotation was.”

Lillard scored 40 points for Portland, and Anfernee Simons had 27. But the Trail Blazers looked a little tired in the second half of their third game in four nights.

Portland had won five of six, including a 124-116 victory at Washington on Friday after trailing the Wizards 69-51 at halftime.

“I think it is a factor. You start to feel some fatigue,” Lillard said. “You have some mistakes and some breakdowns and stuff like that, and I think that’s probably something that comes from being out there back to back nights.”

Lillard and Simons took advantage of the absence of Alex Caruso, Chicago’s best perimeter defender. Caruso sprained his right foot during Thursday night’s 114-98 victory over Charlotte.

Portland trailed by one with 8:07 left, but Chicago put it away with a 12-0 run. Vucevic made two foul shots to give the Bulls a 117-104 lead with 5:13 remaining.

“Tonight, we just (weren’t) able to weather that storm in the second half,” Lillard said.

Portland opened an 80-63 lead on Lillard’s fourth 3-pointer with 6:38 left in the third quarter. But Dosunmu responded with a 3 on the other end, sparking a 24-4 run for Chicago.

LaVine converted a three-point play, a conventional 3-pointer and two foul shots to give the Bulls an 87-84 lead with 1:47 left. Andre Drummond’s foul shot sent Chicago into the fourth with a 92-87 advantage.

“I think that when we got down, we were in, I think, a mindset where we were trying to solve problems, and I think that’s where we’ve got to be,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

Lillard started heating up in the second quarter. The seven-time All-Star went 7 for 7 at the line while scoring 19 points in the period, helping Portland to a 70-59 lead at the break.

HE’S GOOD

Lillard is averaging 40 points and 7.1 assists over his last seven games. He is shooting 55.9% (85 for 152) during the torrid stretch.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and coach Chauncey Billups said his playing career comes in handy this time of year. He was often the subject of trade rumors. “You have to learn how to handle that,” Billups said, “and how to continue to keep playing and not even worry about it.” ... F Justise Winslow remained sidelined by a left ankle sprain. He hasn’t played since Dec. 21.

Bulls: Donovan said Caruso felt much better Friday morning, but there hadn’t been a lot of change since then. “Still having some discomfort, but not at the level it was after the game,” Donovan said. ... F Patrick Williams played more than 31 minutes after he tweaked his right ankle against the Hornets. ... DeRozan also had seven assists and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Bulls: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lue replaces Williams on USA Basketball men's coaching staff

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few of Gonzaga on the staff. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men’s national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. “I am truly honored to represent our country and join this great group of coaches,” Lue said. “Coaching USA Basketball has always been a dream of mine, and I’m humbled to take on the challenge.” The U.S. has not yet qualified for either this summer’s World Cup or the 2024 Olympics. The Americans — who use mostly G League players in qualifying games, before filling the roster with NBA talent for the major tournaments — will look to clinch a World Cup berth in the sixth and final window of qualifying games for that tournament later this month.
The Associated Press

What LeBron passing Kareem means to NBA, greatest debate

It has happened. LeBron James finally has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. The record-breaker came Tuesday, when James scored 38 points to push his career total to 38,390 — three more than Abdul-Jabbar. Here’s the significance of James passing Abdul-Jabbar: WILL THIS RECORD BE BROKEN AGAIN?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Morant says friend banned from arena over Pacers dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization a week earlier. The NBA confirmed that unnamed individuals have been banned from the arena, while adding that its investigation found no evidence that anyone was threatened with a weapon during the incident, which happened after the Grizzlies beat the Pacers on Jan. 29. Citing unnamed sources, The Indianapolis Star and USA Today reported that multiple members of the Pacers saw a red dot pointed at them, and The Athletic reported that a Pacers security guard believed the laser was attached to a gun. “NBA Security and league investigators conducted an investigation interviewing numerous eyewitnesses and reviewing video surveillance following allegations made by the Indiana Pacers organization regarding a postgame incident on Jan. 29. While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in an emailed statement.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy