'Wiener' of 16th Annual Wiener Dog Race keeps his crown

A trophy for Kuzco. Kuzco's trophy.

The 3-year-old dachshund, named for a fictional Disney emperor, is keeping his crown for the 16th Annual Wiener Dog Race. The race took place Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

It was a close race, and it took a little time to figure out who won, but Kuzco's owners were happy when he did.

"We're excited. You never know how they'll do, but it's such a fun thing and he loves to race," owner Madison Waldner said.

The two-time champion took home the trophy with the help of a $1 tennis ball. It was the same strategy the Waldners used last year.

"He just loves this ball. That's all he needs," Madison Waldner's husband, Dylan, said.

The family planned to celebrate with Kuzco when they get home by giving him treats and laying him down for a nice nap.

This year's race featured 43 dogs. A dachshund named Cooper took fourth place. Lambeau took third and Luther took second place.

The Wiener Dog race is an annual fundraiser for the Dakota Dachshund Rescue that takes place during a Sioux Falls Stampede game. The hockey team changes their name for the night to the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs, in addition to changing their mascot and jerseys.

Saturday night's game was sold out, with 10,678 purchased seats.

"I'm so glad there's such a big turnout to this event to get more exposure to dachshunds needing rescue," Dylan Waldner said.

His wife agreed, saying these races were the reason why the couple got a wiener dog in the first place.

"The cause is great. ... And as long as he [Kuzco] is healthy enough and interested enough, we'll keep doing it," she said. "We love it, and he loves it."