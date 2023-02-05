Read full article on original website
Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook to Jazz in 3-Team Deal?
As trade deadline week approaches, follow along with the Magic Insider on all the deals taking place ahead of Thursday at 3 p.m.
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Daryl Morey discussed the logic behind releasing Isaiah Joe at the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season during a recent interview.
Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange
Darvin Ham reportedly became frustrated with Russell Westbrook during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and the head coach did not hide his emotions. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham and Westbrook had a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime of the Lakers’ 133-130 loss... The post Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Russell Westbrook Expected to be Traded, D'Angelo Russell Returns to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal with the Utah Jazz including Russell Westbrook
Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies beat the Bulls 116-110 in their last meeting on February 26.
Magic’s SG Kevon Harris reveals how things got heated between Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers during game vs Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic game produced a chaotic and shocking scene at the Target Center on Friday night. The Magic’s shooting guard, Kevon Harris, had provided a narrative when the brawl started. During the third quarter, when the Magic were leading by 10 points, their center Mohamed...
Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103
Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Complete history of Utah Jazz players in NBA’s All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY – Since 1976, the Utah Jazz franchise has had 16 players combine for 50 appearances in the NBA All-Star game. From Pete Maravich in the 1970s to Lauri Markkanen in 2023, the list of Jazz All-Stars is extensive. Karl Malone has the most All-Star appearances with 14.
James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0...
Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
OKC Thunder Spoils LeBron James' Historic Night, 133-130
A red-hot shooting night for the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers en route to their 26th win of the season.
2023 NBA Rising Stars draft results, rosters: Paolo Banchero goes No. 1, Scottie Barnes falls in draft
2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, set for Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. The first event of All-Star Weekend will be the 2023 Rising Stars Game, where fans will be able to see some of the most talented young rookies, sophomores and G Leaguers on display. Last...
Return to .500 will have to wait as the Chicago Bulls fall to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls were hoping to even up their record on Tuesday, but they fell short against the Memphis Grizzlies.
