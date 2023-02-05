Rockets Fall To Thunder In Embarrassing Loss

The Houston Rockets sustained their most embarrassing loss of the season in a 153-121 defeat to the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had one task for his team Saturday night. Daigneault wanted the Thunder to throw the first punch in hopes of putting the Houston Rockets away early.

With 3 minutes and 15 seconds left in the third quarter, the Thunder led the Rockets by 40 points (111-70). Oklahoma City's largest lead of the season was enough to send the Rockets home with a 153-121 loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder meet Daigneault's desires behind 20 first-quarter points. He finished the game with 42 points on 14-of-23 shooting, 14-15 from the free-throw line.

In the absence of Eric Gordon , who averaged 25.7 points over the previous three games, TyTy Washington Jr. led the Rockets in scoring. He came off the bench and scored a career-high 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

The Rockets fell behind by as many as 29 points early in the first half. They missed their first nine attempts from behind the arc. And due to their struggles on defense, Houston trailed Oklahoma City 79-53 by halftime inside Paycom Center.

Josh Christopher added a season-high 20 points off the bench, while Tari Eason scored 18.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point explosion, five other players scored in double-figures for the Thunder. Mike Muscala added 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. Josh Giddey finished with 17 points in the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's revenge game:

When the Rockets defeated the Thunder Wednesday night , the defense played on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a major role in their victory.

The Rockets limited Gilgeous-Alexander to 24 points on an inefficient 7-of-20 shooting. But four nights later, Houston could not replicate its defensive performance. Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point performance marked the sixth time in seven games he scored 30 or more points.

Jalen Green made his return from injury :

Jalen Green returned to the lineup after missing three games due to a calf contusion. He struggled in his return. Green finished the night with 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting. His first basket came at the 9:56 mark of the second quarter on a driving layup attempt.

Up Next:

The Rockets have five games left before the All-Star break in Utah. They will play a two-game series against the Sacramento Kings starting on Monday inside the Toyota Center. Houston will close its series against the Kings Wednesday night before embarking on a five-game road trip Friday against the Miami Heat.

