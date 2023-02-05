ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat

There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record

In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Daishen Nix coming off Rockets' bench on Monday

Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Eric Gordon missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to knee soreness. However, to kick off the new week, the veteran is back in there. He'll start, sending Nix back to the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline

The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy