Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’
Ever since last Friday, there have been a variety of whispers, rumors and reports that Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz might make a trade headlined by former All-Star point guards Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report that the two teams...
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
LeBron tops career scoring record as Lakers fall to Thunder
LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Knicks complete biggest comeback of season to topple 76ers
Evan Fournier, pressed into duty with RJ Barrett scratched due to illness just before the opening tip, scored a season-high
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record
In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
The Houston Rockets just did something they haven't done in more than 50 years
HOUSTON — If the goal is to lose games to earn the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, then the Houston Rockets are doing their job perfectly. The Sacramento Kings came into Toyota Center on Monday night and dropped 140 points in a blowout win against the Rockets.
numberfire.com
Daishen Nix coming off Rockets' bench on Monday
Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Eric Gordon missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to knee soreness. However, to kick off the new week, the veteran is back in there. He'll start, sending Nix back to the bench.
FOX Sports
James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0...
Injury Report: Warriors Without Curry as OKC Thunder Look to Build Momentum
Oklahoma City's injury report remains steady, but Golden State will be without Stephen Curry who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 7: Deandre Ayton’s Double-Double Leads Phoenix Suns To A Victory Against Brooklyn Nets
Ayton matches his career-high with 35 points in win
1 last-minute trade Rockets must make before 2023 deadline
The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.
Comments / 0