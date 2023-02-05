Springtime warmth has returned to SE Texas with temperatures several degrees above normal today. We stay mild and breezy tonight with a few areas of fog and drizzle possible overnight. Spotty light rain showers will push in throughout the day Tuesday with more warm temps well into the 70s. The next round of storms is set to roll through early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe with an isolated damaging wind gust and hail. Severe threat is low but still make sure you have the FOX 26 weather app downloaded with alerts turned on for the latest. A secondary front late Thursday will bring in even cooler air late week. But right now, the weekend looks awesome for all your Super Bowl watch party plans! Enjoy!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO