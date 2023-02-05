Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
fox26houston.com
Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Springtime warmth has returned to SE Texas with temperatures several degrees above normal today. We stay mild and breezy tonight with a few areas of fog and drizzle possible overnight. Spotty light rain showers will push in throughout the day Tuesday with more warm temps well into the 70s. The next round of storms is set to roll through early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe with an isolated damaging wind gust and hail. Severe threat is low but still make sure you have the FOX 26 weather app downloaded with alerts turned on for the latest. A secondary front late Thursday will bring in even cooler air late week. But right now, the weekend looks awesome for all your Super Bowl watch party plans! Enjoy!
fox26houston.com
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
fox26houston.com
More than $1B worth of unclaimed property came into state’s possession in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Millions of dollars are up for grabs in the state of Texas, sort of. "It could be bank accounts, it could be utility deposits…it could be a customer refund," said Bryant Clayton, assistant director of the Unclaimed Property Division of the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Objects...
fox26houston.com
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
Comments / 0