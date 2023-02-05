ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish

NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
racer.com

"Mad" Truex boosted by Clash win after '22 Playoff near-miss

A victory in the Busch Light Clash didn’t come with points or a berth in the NASCAR Cup series playoffs, but Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will take the confidence booster. Truex was not a part of the postseason last year. Despite a...
HollywoodLife

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession

After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
CBS LA

Truex wins NASCAR's return to Los Angeles Coliseum

Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR's return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event.Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different.Truex, who contemplated retirement during last year's winless season, won for the first time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
TEXAS STATE
racer.com

Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.

