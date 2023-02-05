Read full article on original website
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jeff Gordon or David Pearson Crash the Party on The Intimidator, The King, and JJ?
Richard Petty seemingly has a 1-in-3 chance of being recognized as the greatest driver on NASCAR's first 75 years. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jeff Gordon or David Pearson Crash the Party on The Intimidator, The King, and JJ? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch calls out Joey Logano for dumping him at the Busch Light Clash
Kyle Busch calls out Joey Logano after he dumped him during the Busch Light Clash. What did Busch have to say about Logano?
Bubba Wallace Tweets Subtle Jab at Austin Dillon After Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Looks like we might have a new rivalry after the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Bubba Wallace was not happy with Austin Dillon. There was a lot of pushing and shoving on the track tonight. If you aren’t rubbing you aren’t racing. But Wallace thinks Dillon went too far.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Denny Hamlin Needed Oxygen on the Plane Ride Back Home After Busch Light Clash
A new NASCAR season and there might be the same old problems. Denny Hamlin talked about feeling sick after the Clash. On his plane ride back, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not feel too well and had a rough night. While talking on the first episode of his new...
Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors
Despite what NASCAR fans and perhaps even the organization itself think, Bubba Wallace isn’t letting feud rumors start. As far... The post Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
racer.com
"Mad" Truex boosted by Clash win after '22 Playoff near-miss
A victory in the Busch Light Clash didn’t come with points or a berth in the NASCAR Cup series playoffs, but Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will take the confidence booster. Truex was not a part of the postseason last year. Despite a...
FOX Sports
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final
The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving. The top five in each...
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession
After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”
WATCH: Bubba Wallace Bumps Team Owner Denny Hamlin to Take the Lead at Busch Light Clash
Don’t look now, Bubba Wallace just pushed his team owner Denny Hamlin to the side to take the lead at the Busch Light Clash. While it wasn’t completely his doing, it is what happened. Hamlin had been racing strong all night until this point. The Toyotas for both...
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Truex wins NASCAR's return to Los Angeles Coliseum
Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR's return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event.Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different.Truex, who contemplated retirement during last year's winless season, won for the first time...
FOX Sports
Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Martin Truex Jr. starts 2023 with a clean slate at the Coliseum
Clash at the Coliseum? More like Crash at the Coliseum. NASCAR's 2023 season-opening exhibition featured a whopping 16 cautions on Sunday during the 150-lap main event. Seemingly everyone became a victim of bumper cars gone wrong, from pole sitter Aric Almirola to former NASCAR champions like Chase Elliott. You always...
