Warriors Reveal Injury Update on Steph Curry's Leg

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriors had Steph Curry receive an X-ray on his injured leg

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Saturday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury that will sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The Warriors are calling it a lower left leg injury for Curry, who was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game.

ESPN's broadcast reported that Curry's X-rays came back negative, and the superstar point guard will receive an MRI tomorrow. For now, the Warriors announced that Curry will not return to Saturday night's game vs. the Mavericks.

It has been one injury issue after another for the Warriors, who have been trying to stay afloat all season. The team has been mediocre even when full healthy, but injuries have not helped when it comes to regaining some of the momentum they lost to start the year. Curry has already missed extended time this season with a shoulder injury, and it is hard to see how the Warriors can sustain another injury absence from their superstar point guard.

Entering the night an even .500 on the season, the Warriors know they need to turn things around soon. An injury to Curry would really hinder their ability to do this, so the hope is certainly that his MRI brings good news for Golden State. The Warriors will play their next game against the OKC Thunder on February 6th.

Comments / 11

