4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Daily Free Press
BU faces Northeastern in first round of Women’s Beanpot
Having been unbeaten in their last six games, the Boston University women’s hockey team (10-15-3, 9-12-3 Hockey East) looks to capitalize on their momentum in a Beanpot battle against the No. 5 Northeastern University (25-2-1, 21-2-1 HE) Huskies. Until recently, tonight’s matchup against Northeastern in the 44th Women’s Beanpot...
Daily Free Press
Terriers fall in hard-fought Beanpot semifinal to Northeastern
The Boston University Women’s Hockey Team (10-16-3, 9-13-3 Hockey East), riding a seven-game point streak, looked to carry their momentum against one of the toughest opponents in all of college hockey. Even with morale at a season high for the Terriers, they could not accomplish the seemingly insurmountable task of upsetting the Northeastern Huskies (26-2-1, 22-2-1 HE) in the Beanpot semifinals.
Daily Free Press
Toughness in the trenches powered Northeastern past BU in Beanpot semifinal
The Boston University men’s hockey team has filleted opposing defenses with speed and shiftiness all season long. On Monday night, Northeastern unearthed an antidote: unrelenting physicality. The Huskies unleashed what can be best described as an all-out blitz on the Terriers during their 3-1 win in the Beanpot semifinal...
Daily Free Press
Terriers rematch Northeastern in Beanpot semi-final
358 days separate Dylan Peterson’s late-game heroics and the third meeting of the 2022-23 season between the Boston University Terriers (20-6-0, 14-4-0 HE) and the Northeastern Huskies (13-10-3, 11-5-2 HE). As entertaining as two November matchups were between the Terriers and Huskies, the Beanpot should remain supreme. BU has...
Daily Free Press
PREVIEW: Men’s lacrosse looks to build on breakout 2022 season
After winning the Patriot League in 2022, the Boston University men’s lacrosse team looks to repeat this season. The Terriers open the 2023 season on Feb. 11 on the road against the University of Vermont. Here are some major storylines heading into the new season. Terriers with a target...
Daily Free Press
Four in a Row a Quarter Century Ago: Revisiting the Class of ‘98
In the long and storied history of Boston University hockey, only four classes have managed the incredibly unique accomplishment of maintaining Beanpot supremacy throughout their Terrier careers. The class of 1998 –– a class headlined by such names as Chris Drury and Mike Sylvia –– managed to rattle off four consecutive Beanpot championships in their four years on Comm Ave.
Daily Free Press
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
The Boston University men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the elite distance medley relay (DMR) on Friday as part of the 2023 Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational, hosted by Boston University at the Track and Tennis Center. BU’s men’s DMR team placed fourth out...
Daily Free Press
Cold weather over the weekend leads to leaking pipes and heating issues on campus
Boston University students across campus struggled with housing problems this past weekend after record-low temperatures caused heating issues and pipes to leak in George Sherman Union, the Student Village and Danielsen Hall, among other buildings. Residents in brownstones on Bay State Road also had issues with inadequate heating. Boston Mayor...
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Daily Free Press
BU’s Wandering Minds theater troupe prepares for a season of new experiences, ‘homemade’ productions and the ‘Clue’ curse
“Everyone genuinely wants to be there,” said Zowie Rico of Wandering Minds, one of Boston University’s smallest theater groups. “And everyone is doing theater because they genuinely love to do theater.”. Now a senior and the president of Wandering Minds, Rico is celebrating their last semester with...
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Daily Free Press
BUTV10 transitions with new faculty advisors after Christopher Cavalieri’s departure
Boston University College of Communication lecturer Adam Boyajy and associate professor of the practice Tina McDuffie completed their first semester as the new faculty advisors for BUTV10, following Christopher Cavalieri’s departure due to verbal abuse and sexual misconduct allegations last year. Prior to joining the COM faculty, Boyajy said...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
