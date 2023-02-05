ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

live5news.com

Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local activist hold candlelight vigil honoring Tyre Nichols

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Activist group Stand As One hosted the candlelight vigil for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Waylyn Park in North Charleston. Lowcountry community members came together Sunday afternoon to remember Nichols, who lost his life after an encounter with Memphis Police last month. “We really want to show support for the community,” […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC State commemorates 55 years since Orangeburg Massacre

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of students, staff and family members participated in remembering the three Black students who were killed by police on South Carolina State University’s Campus in 1968. Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton were on the campus for a civil rights demonstration when police...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

MUSC offers free dental screenings for kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Children’s Dental Health Month, the Medical University of South Carolina is offering free, educational dental screenings for children 12 and under. Officials say if your child does not have a dentist, or if it has been two years since their last visit,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus. The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Attorneys clash over admissibility of raincoat test in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Much was made about a blue raincoat during day 11 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Shelley Smith, who took care of Murdaugh’s mom, testified...
live5news.com

SWAT attempting to contact barricaded man in Ravenel, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a man is barricaded inside a home. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

