4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
WJCL
Forensic Expert: Alex Murdaugh's T-shirt, shorts, seatbelt found with gunshot residue
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above video: Gunshot residue testimony in Alex Murdaugh trial. Did Alex Murdaugh have gunshot residue on him the night his wife and son were murdered?. According to an expert, yes. On Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors in the double murder trial of the disbarred South Carolina attorney called...
live5news.com
Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
live5news.com
Inside of raincoat had ‘significant amount’ of gunshot residue, expert says
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial said a blue raincoat could have been used to transport a recently fired gun after the inside and outside of the jacket tested positive for gunshot residue. Murdaugh is on trial in Colleton County for the murders of his...
WVNT-TV
Community mourning death of local public figure, former delegate
On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able to work with both sides of the aisle in Charleston passed away. Community mourning death of local public figure, …. On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able...
live5news.com
Police, citizens group to lay out expectations for Charleston traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council will team up with the city police department to give drivers a look at what to expect if they are stopped by police. The meeting is set for Thursday night to serve as an overview of traffic stop procedures. They...
Local activist hold candlelight vigil honoring Tyre Nichols
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Activist group Stand As One hosted the candlelight vigil for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Waylyn Park in North Charleston. Lowcountry community members came together Sunday afternoon to remember Nichols, who lost his life after an encounter with Memphis Police last month. “We really want to show support for the community,” […]
live5news.com
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man early Tuesday after a domestic violence call led to a SWAT team response. Carl Lee Welch, 52, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. Deputies responded at about 1:20 a.m. to a home in the 5800 block of Highway 165, where...
live5news.com
SC State commemorates 55 years since Orangeburg Massacre
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of students, staff and family members participated in remembering the three Black students who were killed by police on South Carolina State University’s Campus in 1968. Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton were on the campus for a civil rights demonstration when police...
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
abcnews4.com
Teens arrested after armed robbery near retirement home in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two teenagers are facing charges after an armed robbery Monday evening near a retirement home in Charleston, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. De'Keyvies Hamilton, 18, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count...
live5news.com
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
live5news.com
MUSC offers free dental screenings for kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Children’s Dental Health Month, the Medical University of South Carolina is offering free, educational dental screenings for children 12 and under. Officials say if your child does not have a dentist, or if it has been two years since their last visit,...
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office hiring amid staff shortage
CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is short over 100 employees. “We’re in a situation where the staffing is critical at the jail and the law enforcement side or the roadside is serious,” said Sheriff Kristin Graziano. There are 102 detention deputy openings at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. CCSO […]
live5news.com
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus. The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.
live5news.com
Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
live5news.com
Attorneys clash over admissibility of raincoat test in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Much was made about a blue raincoat during day 11 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Shelley Smith, who took care of Murdaugh’s mom, testified...
live5news.com
Teen makes history as youngest African American pilot in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A teenager from New Mexico has become the state’s youngest pilot and the youngest African American in the state to earn his wings. Gabriel Carothers, 17, is no stranger to flying high as aviation sparked his interest early in life. “My father had a...
live5news.com
SWAT attempting to contact barricaded man in Ravenel, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a man is barricaded inside a home. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
live5news.com
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousands of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco. Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm. While driving over, the alarm company...
