Detroit, MI

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) Game #54 2/5/23

Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics travel to Detroit to face the Pistons for the third of 4 games between them this season. These two teams faced off in Boston on November 9 and the Celtics came away with a 128-112 win. They then met in Detroit 3 days later and the Celtics again won 117-108. They will meet for a 4th and final time in Boston on February 15.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

How to get tickets for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons on Friday

After a quick trip to Ohio on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons return home on Friday night, looking to take advantage of another struggling team, the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are around the same boat. The Pistons are battling it out with the Charlotte Hornets for last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are trying to say out of the cellar in the West, as they have a slim lead on the Houston Rockets.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

NBA announces new date for postponed Pistons-Wizards game

The NBA announced on Monday that the postponed Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Little Caesars Arena will now take place on Mar. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pistons traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing...
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?

Denver, Denver Nuggets, Jaden McDaniels, National Basketball Association (NBA), Saddiq Bey, Alex Caruso, Nah'Shon Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves. As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

The time is now to trade Alex Caruso

It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
CHICAGO, IL
TheAtlantaVoice

Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies face the Bulls on 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (26-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Grizzlies play Chicago. The Grizzlies are 21-5 on their home court. Memphis is ninth in the NBA averaging 116.2 points and...
MEMPHIS, TN
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

Three Collect Preseason All-ACC Recognition

DURHAM – Three Blue Devils garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition for the 2023 campaign, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. Cubby Biscardi earned a spot on the defense team while Olivia Carner and Maddie Jenner were named to the at-large squad. Duke was picked to finish fourth in the...
DURHAM, NC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says

BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ

