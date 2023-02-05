Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Cavaliers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick, laid out below. Detroit has been...
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
Pistons showing trade interest in Knicks' Cam Reddish
The Knicks have been pursuing Saddiq Bey ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and the Pistons have reportedly shown interest in Cam Reddish.
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit
Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Preview: Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) Game #54 2/5/23
Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics travel to Detroit to face the Pistons for the third of 4 games between them this season. These two teams faced off in Boston on November 9 and the Celtics came away with a 128-112 win. They then met in Detroit 3 days later and the Celtics again won 117-108. They will meet for a 4th and final time in Boston on February 15.
How to get tickets for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons on Friday
After a quick trip to Ohio on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons return home on Friday night, looking to take advantage of another struggling team, the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are around the same boat. The Pistons are battling it out with the Charlotte Hornets for last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are trying to say out of the cellar in the West, as they have a slim lead on the Houston Rockets.
NBA announces new date for postponed Pistons-Wizards game
The NBA announced on Monday that the postponed Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Little Caesars Arena will now take place on Mar. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pistons traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing...
Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?
Denver, Denver Nuggets, Jaden McDaniels, National Basketball Association (NBA), Saddiq Bey, Alex Caruso, Nah'Shon Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves. As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso
It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Grizzlies face the Bulls on 3-game skid
Chicago Bulls (26-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Grizzlies play Chicago. The Grizzlies are 21-5 on their home court. Memphis is ninth in the NBA averaging 116.2 points and...
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Three Collect Preseason All-ACC Recognition
DURHAM – Three Blue Devils garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition for the 2023 campaign, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. Cubby Biscardi earned a spot on the defense team while Olivia Carner and Maddie Jenner were named to the at-large squad. Duke was picked to finish fourth in the...
DeMar DeRozan-Less Bulls Post Worst Offensive Game in Loss to Memphis
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the...
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
