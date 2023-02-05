ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Bulldog’s Offense Suffocated in College Station 82-57

By Christian Kirby II
 3 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the Texas A&M Aggies after another poor showing on offense

The Georgia Bulldogs were outmatched once again on the road. This time, their loss came at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies.

The first half was more of the same as of late for the Bulldogs. The offense started 2/14 shooting and Georgia once again quickly found themselves in another double digit deficit. The score was 38-22 at the half.

The second half was more of the same as the Dawgs offense struggled to gain any momentum. The Aggies lead eventually grew to 20 points as they coasted to a 25 point victory behind efficient shooting and strong defense .

Georgia’s offense was clearly not the same without leading scorer Terry Roberts. Justin Hill was the Bulldogs leading scorer with 19 points. He also had 2 rebounds and 3 assists. He was just one of two Bulldogs to score more than 10 points.

The Aggies were led by Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford, who each finished with over 15 points and 5 rebounds. While his stat-line was not the largest, Coleman’s presence in the paint made him the latest opposing “big man” to give Georgia problems.

The Bulldogs will return to Athens this Tuesday as they host the Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia defeated the Rebels earlier this season in Oxford.

