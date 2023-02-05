Read full article on original website
Binance Research on How Bitcoin NFTs Are Taking the Crypto World by Storm
On Tuesday (7 February 2023), Binance Research, the research division of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, delved into the topic of Bitcoin NFTs. In a Twitter thread posted earlier today, Binance Research said that traditionally, the Bitcoin blockchain was only used for payment transactions, but recently a new protocol known as the Ordinals protocol has emerged, introducing on-chain, Bitcoin-native NFTs.
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1.4 Million Over Strengthening Long-Term Opportunity
Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management, LCC (aka ARK Invest) has revealed that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could top $1.4 million per coin in the future, based on their bullish case, as the cryptocurrency’s “long-term opportunity is strengthening.”. In a lengthy report on “Big Ideas 2023,” the...
Mizar Introduces Powerful Smart Trading Terminal for Profit Maximization
Mizar has announced the release of its smart trading terminal. The software solution saves traders from having to constantly monitor the market and from missing out on profitable trading opportunities. Mizar’s cutting-edge platform is designed to help traders of all levels make smarter decisions, increase profitability, and easily take advantage...
$DOGE Over $SHIB? Most Dogecoin Investors Are in Profit, While Most Shiba Inu Investors Are Underwater
Blockchain data shows that out of the top meme-inspired cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the majority of investors in the latter are still underwater, while the majority of investors in the former are in a state of profit. According to data from blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, first spotted...
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges Over 1,000% in a Month As AI Narrative Takes Over
A little-known cryptocurrency that currently has just slightly over 300 active daily addresses has seen its price surge over 1,000% over the past month as artificial intelligence is seemingly becoming the new narrative on the market. The cryptocurrency’s price explosion comes at a time in which tech giants have been...
Justin Sun: TRON Will Provide ‘AI-Oriented Decentralized Payment Framework’ for ChatGPT
Justin Sun, founder of TRON, recently published a Twitter thread outlining a new framework he claims would produce a decentralised, intelligent financial environment. The framework is comprised of a smart contract system, a payment layer protocol, a calling SDK, and a payment gateway powered by artificial intelligence. TRON’s blockchain will...
Cardano Whales Helped Price Surge After Accumulating Over 405 Million $ADA, Data Suggests
Large Cardano ($ADA) token holders have helped the price of the smart contract platform’s native token surge over the past few weeks after they accumulated over 405 million $ADA, adding to the supply under their control. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Cardano addresses holding between 100,000 and 100...
Aave Founder and CEO on the Resilience of DeFi
In a fireside chat (titled “DeFi: Resilience in the Face of Global Uncertainty”) with Alex Cohen at the two-day event StarkWare Sessions held during ETHTLV 2023 week in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aave Founder and CEO Stani Kulechov shared his thoughts on the DeFi space and its potential for wider adoption.
Bitcoin Golden Cross Could See $BTC Move to $25,000 in ‘Nail in the Coffin’ For Bears
The price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could soon surge to the $25,000 mark and put a “nail in the coffin” of $BTC bears and short sellers, as the cryptocurrency’s 50-day moving average rises above its 200-day moving average. According to Investopedia, there are three stages...
