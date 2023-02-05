ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

GoPSUsports.com

Women's Lacrosse Begins 2023 Season on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State women's lacrosse is set to begin its 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 when it hosts Bucknell. First draw will be at noon at Panzer Stadium. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Nittany Lions received votes in the IL/IWLCA Preseason Coaches'...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Announces Addition of Brandi Stuart to Executive Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft announced the hiring of veteran administrator Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, as well as organizational structure changes today. Stuart will assume her role on March 13. In addition...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Returns Home to Host Wisconsin Wednesday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home following a two-game road swing to host Wisconsin Wednesday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Service members appreciation. TV: Big Ten...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women's Soccer Welcomes Five Signees to 2023 Class

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State women's soccer program welcomes five signees to their 2023 recruiting class. Attends West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio…Conference MVP in 2022… First team All-Conference in 2022… 2x GCSSCA first team… News Herald Player of the Year in 2022… First team All-Ohio…OSSCA Academic Excellence in 2022… Played for Cleveland Force Soccer Club for three years… ECNL Tennessee National Selection Game Player in 2022.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Golf Climbs Leaderboard at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Penn State women's golf team climbed the leaderboard to 12th in the 18-team field after totaling a 3-under, 285, in the second round of the UCF Challenge on Monday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Northwestern jumped into the top spot following an 18-under, 270,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 10 Women's Hockey Receives Three CHA Weekly Honors

WINTHROP, Mass. - The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions women's ice hockey team picked up three College Hockey America weekly awards on Monday. Kiara Zanon, Tessa Janecke, and Izzy Heminger each received a weekly award nod. Zanon was named Forward of the Week for the fourth time this season. During...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

