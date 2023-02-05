Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'You': Watch the First Six Minutes of Season 4
If there was one thing greater than Joe Goldberg's thirst for love then it's the audience of You's insatiable appetite for season four. Following three very intense seasons of Joe embarking on an epic pursuit for finding his one and only and killing just about anyone who gets in the way of said pursuit - including the women themselves when they discover his true colors - season four is set to see Joe try and bury the hatchet. With just hours until the Penn Badgley-led thriller hits Netflix, the streaming platform has unveiled the first six minutes of the upcoming installment.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Collider
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
Collider
First 'Hell of a Summer' Image Teases Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Horror Comedy
A first look has been revealed for Hell of a Summer, the feature directorial debut of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote and will both star in the film. The exclusive image from Variety shows Wolfhard and Bryk's characters staring down the barrels of their flashlights...
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Poster Maps Joel and Ellie's Journey So Far
In a short time, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have already come a long way within HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Joel journeyed from Texas all the way to Boston after the cordyceps outbreak began and, since joining up with Ellie, the two have made their way from Massachusetts to Kansas City on the way to Wyoming, only to be stopped dead in their tracks by Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen. Ahead of the release of Episode 5 which officially puts Season 1 past the halfway mark, a new poster was released retracing the steps of the two survivors through the first leg of their journey.
Collider
'The Young and the Restless's Fen Reveal Doesn't Make Up for its Poor Track Record With Queer Characters
As a closeted gay teen, the world of daytime soap operas meant everything to me. From an early age, any time I got a rare glimpse into the seemingly mature and adult world of an afternoon soap opera, it felt quite literally like a window into another world. (No pun intended.) And because daytime soaps are consistently mocked and derided in pop culture since their target audience is still largely stay-at-home women, consuming them in secret felt like a sordid, rebellious act. In a world where I had no shortage of people also mocking and deriding my own interests, I felt a sense of kinship with daytime soap operas: other people made fun of us, so we might as well be friends. When I was in the sixth grade, I began what would become a long love affair with The Young and the Restless.
Collider
‘Echo’ Producer Teases Series as a "Very Different" Type of MCU Project
While all eyes are on the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios have been cooking many more exciting projects, including Echo, a Hawkeye spinoff focused on Alaqua Cox’s titular heroine. During an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for Quantumania, producer Stephen Broussard revealed new details about the upcoming Disney+ series, teasing Echo's unique tone, which will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider
First 'Marmalade' Image Shows Joe Keery and Camila Morrone as Lovers
The first image for the upcoming romantic heist movie Marmalade, starring Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, has been released. The image features Keery and his love interest, played by Camila Morrone. According to Variety, Marmalade’s production company Signature Entertainment released the image today ahead of its planned global sales slated to launch at Berlin’s European Film Market.
Collider
Matt Shakman Talks ‘Godzilla’ Series Timeline and How It’ll Fit Into the Movie Monster Franchise
Fans of Legendary's MonsterVerse have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. Netflix has an animated Skull Island series on the way, a sequel to the city-leveling battle of Godzilla vs. Kong is due out next March, but before that, we could see the release of Apple TV+'s untitled Godzilla and the Titans series. Announced in early 2022 from creators Matt Fraction and Chris Black, the ambitious show will follow a family's quest to unveil the secrets of the monsters and explore their connection to the secret organization Monarch. Bringing it all together is a talented TV creative in WandaVision's Matt Shakman who has big plans for the 10-episode series.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
Collider
Marc Maron on Turning Tragedy Into Comedy in His New HBO Special, 'From Bleak to Dark'
It's possible that comedian Marc Maron is busier than he's ever been. WTF with Marc Maron, his hugely successful podcast where he interviews notable figures from entertainment while also publicly wrestling with his own personal demons, is still dropping new episodes every single week. Meanwhile, his late-blooming acting career continues to gain momentum, with Maron picking up more and more film work, including a key role in last year's Oscar-nominated To Leslie. And, this Saturday, he'll debut his first full-length HBO comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, which features material he honed while out on the road last year. From Bleak to Dark finds Maron tackling recent personal tragedies -- including the sudden death of his girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton -- to perform the kind of darkly introspective (yet still very funny) comedy that he's most known for.
Collider
Lena Headey, Yara Shahidi & More to Star in 'Ballerina Overdrive'
Lena Headey, Yara Shahid, Isabela Merced, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, and Iris Apatow are set to star in the upcoming action thriller Ballerina Overdrive. The feature will be helmed by Vicky Jewson (The Witcher: Blood Origin) from a script by Kate Freund. Ballerina Overdrive follows a troupe of ballerinas who...
Collider
Ghostface Haunts the Streets of New York in 'Scream VI' Dolby Poster
Ghostface is ready to paint the Big Apple red in a newly released Dolby Cinema poster ahead of Scream VI’s arrival on March 10. While he may have his back turned, residents of the five boroughs better watch theirs as the crazed killer is on the loose, and in a city with over eight million people, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s behind the mask this time. The background of the poster runs blood red with the outline of Ghostface grasping onto a well-sharpened knife with skyscrapers outlined in front of him. Below is the film’s logo as well as its release date, reminding fans that there are only a few weeks left until terror strikes again.
Collider
Martin Lawrence, Anthony Mackie & Chloe Bailey Join Animated Feature 'Sneaks'
What was already slated to be an ensemble film is only growing more star-studded. The upcoming animated feature film Sneaks had already been announced to feature a voice cast with a lot of star power, with names attached like Laurence Fishburne and Macy Gray, but Variety now is reporting that the film has added even more big names. Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence, Chloe Bailey, and more have joined the cast.
Collider
‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum on R-Rated Talking-Dog Comedy, Lord and Miller’s Involvement [Exclusive]
From director Josh Greenbaum, the brains behind 2021's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, comes Strays, a star-studded, R-rated comedy starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. Inspired by classics like Homeward Bound and Milo and Otis, Strays asks, "What if man's best friend was actually... just like man?" This pack is rounded out by a laugh-out-loud crew including Isla Fisher, Will Forte, and Randall Park.
Collider
With ‘Missing,' the Internet as Movie Antagonist Finally Grew Up
If there’s one thing Missing’s release has done, it’s prove that there are filmmakers out there that actually understand the internet, technology, and how people use it. That’s a pretty spectacular feat. After all, look at what this film has been preceded by: a number of very special episodes, films like Cyberbu//y and Megan is Missing that offer terrible advice and often blatant misunderstanding of how technology works, and shows like The X-Files showing that every Italian poetry loving weirdo in a chatroom is probably some freak that will kill you and suck out your fat (yes, that really happened on that show. I promise.)
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creators Explain the Importance of Ellie's Joke Book
The latest episode of The Last of Us, HBO's runaway smash-hit series, may not have been quite as emotionally hard-hitting as last week's feature-length production, but it did bring to the table something equally important from the games as Bill and Frank's back-story, and that is Ellie's joke book. Discovering it - as well as a slightly more risqué piece of reading material - after their soujourn to Bill and Frank's home, Ellie attempts to lighten the mood by asking Joel a series of questions like 'what clothes do mermaids wear to math class?' and 'why did the scarecrow get an award?'
Comments / 0