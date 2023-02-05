UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital...

