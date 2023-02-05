Read full article on original website
Subject In Bathroom For Several Hours, Vehicle With No Plate – Fort Bragg Police Logs 02.07.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man dies in Mendocino County Jail after being taken into custody
UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital...
Officers seize large quantity of fentanyl, meth during early morning traffic stop
LAKEPORT, Calif. — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop by Lakeport Police officers resulted in an arrest and the seizure of an amount of fentanyl large enough to kill tens of thousands of people. The Lakeport Police Department said its officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code...
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
64-Year-Old Man Dies in the Mendocino County Jail Hours After Being Evaluated By Medical Staff
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 7th, 2023, at about 12:30 A.M., an intoxicated 64-year-old male from Ukiah,...
Chair Scooting Heard, Burglary – Ukiah Police Logs 02.07.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Serve Your Community and Apply to be a Member of the Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury
The following is a press release issued by the Superior Court of California County of Mendocino:. “All qualified citizens interested in serving on the 2023/2024 Mendocino County Civil Grand Jury are invited to submit their applications to the Superior Court for consideration,” announced the Honorable Jeanine B. Nadel, Presiding Judge of the Civil Grand Jury. The deadline for application submission is Friday, May 31, 2023. The 2023/2024 Grand Jury will be sworn in at the end of June 2023.
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO: Stabbing in Fort Bragg related to ongoing domestic violence
The stabbing of a Fort Bragg man in Noyo Harbor Tuesday appears to be the result of family members attempting to protect a woman from domestic violence, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 19000 block of South Harbor Drive in Fort...
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
Stabbing at Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor
Police and emergency personnel are en route to Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor after a 40-year-old male suffered stab wounds. Scanner traffic began at approximately 8:04 p.m. stating a man stabbed another and a woman was at the scene rendering aid. The address was said to be 19325 South Harbor Drive.
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Ukiah Police Arrest Pennsylvania Woman for Possession of Vehicle Stolen Out of Reno
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/31/23 at approximately 5:30 pm, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
Reggae Legend Pato Banton Coming to Ukiah on February 18th!!!
The following is a press release issued by Carter Lane:. Saturday, February 18th The Thirsty Axe in Ukiah is proud to bring to you grammy nominated reggae legend PATO BANTON and THE NOW GENERATION BAND!. Tickets are on sale now at www.thirstyaxe.com! Shows at Thirsty Axe are always all ages...
