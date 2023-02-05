ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Hoax threats called into multiple schools across Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Police are investigating after a series of phony school threats were called into high schools throughout Vermont on Wednesday morning. Several schools, including Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, Montpelier High School, Essex High School, Colchester High School, Fair Haven Union Middle/High School, CVU and the Winooski School District, have received phony calls about active threats to the student body.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building

STOWE, VT
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Threats to Vermont schools likely part of nationwide hoax

South Burlington police have given the all-clear after converging on the Rice Memorial High School campus Wednesday in response to a call of an “active threat.”. Meanwhile, Vermont State Police said law enforcement across Vermont and the U.S. have received calls that report threats of violence at schools. None of the threats have been deemed credible and appear to be part of a nationwide campaign.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WMTW

Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East

BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
BANGOR, ME
WCAX

The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont lawmakers look to make universal meals program permanent

MONTPELIER, Vt. — After the Universal School Meals Act passed last year, public school students in Vermont have been able to eat free this school year. But, that one-year program will expire by this summer, and lawmakers are attempting to extend it. "Our goal is to make it a...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain

New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Vermont

There’s nothing more fun than planning for a trip in a place you love. While it can certainly be overwhelming, the excitement of coming across the perfect spot is worth the search. While Vermont might not be the largest state in the USA, it offers plenty when it comes to unique spots to spend the night in New England. From quaint towns to mountain retreats and ski resorts to main street, there’s something for just about everyone. Whether you’ve got an extended family coming along or you’re just looking for something quiet with a fire pit or a couple, we’ve found some of the best vacation rentals in Vermont across a few different budgets. Even the best hotels (move over Trapp Family Lodge!) and award-winning bed and breakfasts can’t compete with these! So, make your way to Vermont to enjoy the covered bridges, farmer’s markets, and mountain tops.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Montpelier High School in lockdown, VSP believes false threat called in

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a phony threat of shots fired was called into Montpelier High School. State Police told NBC5 that all students are safe, and there were no shots fired. The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes. The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rental assistance voucher program targets families

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE

