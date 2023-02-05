Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
mynbc5.com
Hoax threats called into multiple schools across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Police are investigating after a series of phony school threats were called into high schools throughout Vermont on Wednesday morning. Several schools, including Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, Montpelier High School, Essex High School, Colchester High School, Fair Haven Union Middle/High School, CVU and the Winooski School District, have received phony calls about active threats to the student body.
WCAX
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
mychamplainvalley.com
Threats to Vermont schools likely part of nationwide hoax
South Burlington police have given the all-clear after converging on the Rice Memorial High School campus Wednesday in response to a call of an “active threat.”. Meanwhile, Vermont State Police said law enforcement across Vermont and the U.S. have received calls that report threats of violence at schools. None of the threats have been deemed credible and appear to be part of a nationwide campaign.
WMTW
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
WCAX
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
mynbc5.com
Vermont lawmakers look to make universal meals program permanent
MONTPELIER, Vt. — After the Universal School Meals Act passed last year, public school students in Vermont have been able to eat free this school year. But, that one-year program will expire by this summer, and lawmakers are attempting to extend it. "Our goal is to make it a...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s Food Waste Laws are Popular, But Vexing Issues Remain
New research on Vermont’s first-in-the-nation food waste law and single-use plastics ban identifies areas for improvement. Many Vermonters have bought into the state's pioneering food waste laws, but confusion and frustration remain among some residents and businesses, UVM research finds. Photo: USDA. by Basil Waugh, University of Vermont Vermonters...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Vermont
There’s nothing more fun than planning for a trip in a place you love. While it can certainly be overwhelming, the excitement of coming across the perfect spot is worth the search. While Vermont might not be the largest state in the USA, it offers plenty when it comes to unique spots to spend the night in New England. From quaint towns to mountain retreats and ski resorts to main street, there’s something for just about everyone. Whether you’ve got an extended family coming along or you’re just looking for something quiet with a fire pit or a couple, we’ve found some of the best vacation rentals in Vermont across a few different budgets. Even the best hotels (move over Trapp Family Lodge!) and award-winning bed and breakfasts can’t compete with these! So, make your way to Vermont to enjoy the covered bridges, farmer’s markets, and mountain tops.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports
The Burlington captains ended the statement declaring, “hate has no place here,” as cheers and applause erupted from the Burlington and Champlain Valley sides of the gymnasium. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports.
mynbc5.com
Montpelier High School in lockdown, VSP believes false threat called in
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a phony threat of shots fired was called into Montpelier High School. State Police told NBC5 that all students are safe, and there were no shots fired. The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially...
WCAX
Federal hate crime initiative aimed at Vt. high school students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. attorney’s office for the state of Vermont is launching a series of presentations in Vermont high schools aimed at educating students about hate crimes. The nationwide effort kicked off last year following the deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott hopes for respect, civility after recent incidents involving school basketball teams
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott spoke out for the first time following a brawl at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh last week. One man, 60-year-old Russell Giroux of Alburgh, was involved and left the school after the altercation. Giroux pulled over on his way home and called first responders for medical attention. He later died at the hospital.
WCAX
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
WCAX
Vt. Senate bill would eliminate ‘life without parole’ prison sentence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Should those people charged with some of the most heinous crimes have a chance for parole? That’s the question behind a proposed bill at the Statehouse. Former Vermont Attorney General Bill Sorrell remembers well the night of May 23, 1992. “Then-Burligton Police Chief Kevin Scully...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating hoax school threat Rice Memorial High School
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington is being investigated after a false threat was called into the school on Wednesday morning. None of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes. Police were called to the school for...
Despite state support, Vermonters struggle to find housing after prison
The Department of Corrections has expanded housing offerings and points to data showing fewer people are stuck in prison due to lack of housing, but prison reform advocates say the state should be doing more. Read the story on VTDigger here: Despite state support, Vermonters struggle to find housing after prison.
