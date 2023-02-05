The 19-time All-Star broke a record many thought would never fall. LeBron James took hold of the NBA’s nearly 39-year-old scoring record, leapfrogging Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his 38,387 points on Tuesday night. The Hall of Famer was on-site at Crypto.com Arena for the feat, and his reaction to the toppling of his record was top of mind for fans and media.

6 HOURS AGO