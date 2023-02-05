ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to LeBron Becoming NBA Scoring Leader

The 19-time All-Star broke a record many thought would never fall. LeBron James took hold of the NBA’s nearly 39-year-old scoring record, leapfrogging Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his 38,387 points on Tuesday night. The Hall of Famer was on-site at Crypto.com Arena for the feat, and his reaction to the toppling of his record was top of mind for fans and media.
WHNT-TV

Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract

Denver ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022. New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy