This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton SectorLauren JessopSwanton, VT
mynbc5.com
Hay trailer catches fire on Main Street in Stowe
STOWE, Vt. — A trailer carrying bundles of hay went up in flames in Stowe on Tuesday in the middle of Main Street. In a video sent to NBC5 by a viewer, the trailer can be seen completely engulfed in flames. The fire started around 10 a.m. this morning.
mynbc5.com
Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
New Owners for McKee’s Pub & Grill in Winooski
McKee's Pub & Grill has been a Winooski staple for 35 years. As of January 1, it has new owners: Ryan Johnston and his aunt Jamie Lacourse bought the bar at 19 East Allen Street from Lance McKee, who still owns Papa McKee's Pizzeria in Richmond in his "semiretirement," Johnston said.
mynbc5.com
Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community in Burlington welcomes first guests
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community finally opened on Tuesday after months of delays. "I think this is going to be a little bit of hope and a promise actually kept," said David Call, who lives near the shelter. Early on Tuesday, staff were seen bringing in...
mynbc5.com
Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says
CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
WCAX
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for customers who use Costco to get cheaper gasoline. Starting this Friday, they’ll be opening for normal hours, without being closed during the day and early evening. The new hours will be:. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. 7 a-.m. to 8...
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
mynbc5.com
Police: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart at the Berlin Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that following a joint investigation with Vermont State Police, nothing suspicious was found. Walmart and the rest of the mall will resume business when management...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
Fire destroys South Burlington home under construction
A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street. The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.
mynbc5.com
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington officials hold 'Community Conversations' to gather feedback from residents
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of South Burlington is looking to update its Comprehensive Plan for 2024, and city officials are hoping more community members will weigh in. A meeting Wednesday is one in a series of 'Community Conversations' that community members are welcome to join. The city's...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for gun reported stolen from car in Orleans County
BROWNINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are working to find a gun that was reported stolen from a car in Orleans County. The theft happened at a home on Evansville Road in Brownington. Investigators said the gun is a black 9mm Glock 45, and police believe it could have...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
