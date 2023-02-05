Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown
JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
KOKI FOX 23
A New Leaf prepares for Valentine’s Day tradition
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is preparing to hand out roses this Valentine’s Day as part of their annual tradition. The organization’s Clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are creating bouquets to deliver to customers between Feb 9-14. “Every year for Valentine’s Day, A...
KOKI FOX 23
The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma celebrates 50 years
TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma is celebrating 50 years this week. The diocese held mass on Tuesday in the Holy Family Cathedral in downtown to celebrate the anniversary. Archbishops and priests from the diocese attended. “The diocese mission remains the same, to bring the...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
KOKI FOX 23
Little Light House breaks ground on new splash pad in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Little Light House celebrated the ground breaking of the Sarah Ashley Harmon Memorial Splash Pad on Monday morning. Little Light House, located near East 36th Street and South Yale Avenue, is a Tulsa special education and therapy resource for children with special needs, as well as their families and caregivers.
KOCO
Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
KOKI FOX 23
Construction resumes on Jenks outlet mall
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly three years of delayed construction, work is resuming on a much-anticipated outlet mall in Jenks. The Jenks Chamber of Commerce said construction for Tulsa Premium Outlets resumed on Monday. Work began on the property in March 2020, but construction was temporarily halted due to...
KOKI FOX 23
Experts, data suggest ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ design coming to Tulsa is superior
TULSA, Okla. — It may look a little daunting to navigate at first glance, but experts—and data—say the Diverging Diamond Interchange design coming to Memorial Drive and the Creek Turnpike is not only safe and easy to navigate, but also reduces time spent in traffic. Crews began...
Oklahoma Man Charged Over $4,000 for $10 Coffee Run at Starbucks
That better be some damn good coffee. I don’t know about you, but I would hit the roof if someone overcharged me by a few dollars for a $10 coffee run, much less over $4,000. But that’s exactly what happened to a man in Tulsa. Jason O’Dell was...
KOKI FOX 23
She used grief to create art, now see her work displayed in a Tulsa mausoleum
TULSA, Okla. — Local artist, Mery McNett will be showing her artwork from a series called “Grief and the Full Cup of Joy” at the oldest and largest mausoleum in Tulsa. The Abbey Mausoleum was built in 1927. Since then, there have been four additions to the structure which is now 72,000 feet.
KOKI FOX 23
Owner of Tulsa auto repair shop discusses potholes
TULSA, Okla. — Bad weather can cause cracks and potholes to open up in the road. After bad weather, water can get into the cracks in the road, freeze, expand and create potholes. Driving over potholes can lead to multiple car issues. “Potholes cause damage to the suspension and...
KOKI FOX 23
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday
A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?
Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
