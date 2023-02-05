ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

A New Leaf prepares for Valentine’s Day tradition

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is preparing to hand out roses this Valentine’s Day as part of their annual tradition. The organization’s Clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are creating bouquets to deliver to customers between Feb 9-14. “Every year for Valentine’s Day, A...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma celebrates 50 years

TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma is celebrating 50 years this week. The diocese held mass on Tuesday in the Holy Family Cathedral in downtown to celebrate the anniversary. Archbishops and priests from the diocese attended. “The diocese mission remains the same, to bring the...
TULSA, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK

Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Little Light House breaks ground on new splash pad in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Little Light House celebrated the ground breaking of the Sarah Ashley Harmon Memorial Splash Pad on Monday morning. Little Light House, located near East 36th Street and South Yale Avenue, is a Tulsa special education and therapy resource for children with special needs, as well as their families and caregivers.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Construction resumes on Jenks outlet mall

TULSA, Okla. — After nearly three years of delayed construction, work is resuming on a much-anticipated outlet mall in Jenks. The Jenks Chamber of Commerce said construction for Tulsa Premium Outlets resumed on Monday. Work began on the property in March 2020, but construction was temporarily halted due to...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owner of Tulsa auto repair shop discusses potholes

TULSA, Okla. — Bad weather can cause cracks and potholes to open up in the road. After bad weather, water can get into the cracks in the road, freeze, expand and create potholes. Driving over potholes can lead to multiple car issues. “Potholes cause damage to the suspension and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday

A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
JENKS, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Looper

What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?

Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
TULSA, OK

