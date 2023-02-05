ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz

The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway

Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel

Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Police: Man found shot inside vehicle in Bridgeport dies from injuries

Bridgeport police say they responded to calls Monday about a person injured inside a vehicle. Police say 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot behind 974 William Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

