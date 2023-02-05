Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Community, peers mourn death of NYPD officer; suspect of fatal shooting in custody
The NYPD is honoring late officer Adeed Fayaz following his death resulting from a weekend shooting. The man accused of the fatal shooting faces several charges, including murder.
News 12
Suspect arraigned on murder charges in death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park. The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night. Many are remembering officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community. Special prayers were held...
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz
The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting taken into custody at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Day's Inn in Nanuet, where the person of interest was apparently hiding out.
Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say
Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said. Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.
hudsontv.com
Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway
Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
UPDATE: Paterson Officer Charged By State Authorities For Shooting Fleeing Man In Back
"Drop the gun!" a Paterson police officer shouted several times as he chased a fleeing man down a city street before dawn this past June. Suddenly, two shots rang out and unarmed 28-year-old Khalif Cooper fell face down in the street. Officer Jerry Moravek, who fired the shots, handcuffed Cooper,...
State files charges against a Paterson police officer in shooting of unarmed Black man
Officer Jerry Moravek was charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct following the shooting of Khalif Cooper. Cooper was left paralyzed after the encounter.
News 12
Sources: Police track down person of interest in connection to shooting of off-duty NYPD officer to Rockland hotel
Law enforcement sources tell News 12 that police have taken a person into custody they say is connected to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn. Sources say that this person was tracked to a hotel in Rockland County. NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out...
Authorities: Off-duty Tuxedo Park police officer arrested for domestic violence
Officer Adam Basilicata was arrested for harassment by town of Cornwall police on Jan. 28.
News 12
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack
As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.
Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy
PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
Body of 30-year-old teacher missing from Jersey City found in shallow grave
The remains of Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher from Jersey City who was reported missing, were discovered by police in Kearny.
News 12
Police: Man found shot inside vehicle in Bridgeport dies from injuries
Bridgeport police say they responded to calls Monday about a person injured inside a vehicle. Police say 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot behind 974 William Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was...
Vigil held for worker fatally shot at Yonkers bar last year
The group remembered Antonio Antoine-Fils, a Montvale, New Jersey resident, as giving, sweet, and "an amazing kid."
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
