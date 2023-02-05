Read full article on original website
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 'LeBron makes me love the game again'
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar embraced LeBron James at center court in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after the latter broke his record as the leading scorer in NBA history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fadeaway shot with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA Trade Deadline: Breaking Down Tiers and Teams to Watch
Billy King, the former Nets and 76ers GM, the man who endured the Dwightmare and a very public (failed) attempt to trade for Carmelo Anthony, understands the chaos of the trade deadline and the pressure to make—or not make—a deal. In 2001 the Sixers were atop the Eastern Conference standings. But Theo Ratliff had recently broken his wrist, and Philadelphia had a hole in the middle. So King sent Ratliff and Toni Kukoč to Atlanta in a six-player deal that brought Dikembe Mutombo to Philly. The result: The 76ers advanced to the Finals for the first time in nearly two decades.
Everything About LeBron James Is Once in a Lifetime
From the moment LeBron James arrived at the Lakers’ downtown Los Angeles arena in a crisp, all-black suit on Tuesday, there were giddy murmurs in the bowels of the stadium. Is tonight the night? Will LeBron try to end this tonight? Will he really go for it? James even took a little longer than usual to come out for his pregame warmup. And when he finally did, there were loud cheers from the many fans who had shown up hours early, and a horde of media crowding the baseline to film James putting up some practice jumpshots, which eventually turned into some practice skyhooks. For a regular-season game between two teams on the wrong side of 10th place in their conference, there was a palpable tension in the arena before James would ultimately score 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Panthers, Sharks bring 2-game win streaks into contest
It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
Red-hot Connor McDavid leads streaking Oilers into Philly
The streaking Edmonton Oilers look for their ninth victory in 10 games when they battle the host Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games in the Oilers' 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Avalanche, Lightning rekindle their Stanley Cup tussle
While Thursday night's matchup in Tampa between the Colorado Avalanche and host Lightning is a Stanley Cup Final rematch, neither team is currently turning in that caliber of play. The meeting is the first between the clubs since the Avalanche won the franchise's third Stanley Cup on June 26, beating...
Flames, Red Wings both looking to gain traction
The Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings both lost their first game after the All-Star break. One of them will get a much-needed victory when they square off in Detroit on Thursday night. The Flames began a stretch of four consecutive road contests after the layoff with a 5-4 overtime...
Report: WNBA investigating Aces for potential cap violations
Potential violations of the WNBA salary cap prompted the league to investigate the Las Vegas Aces, The Next reported Wednesday. According to the report, the Aces allegedly made "under-the-table-payment offers to both current players and free agents the team has pursued."
