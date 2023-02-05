Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Related
wymt.com
Kentucky snaps SEC win streak in double-digit loss to Arkansas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats fell to Arkansas in their first conference loss in seven games. Kentucky came up short in a physical battle against the Razorbacks, ending a six-game SEC win streak with the 88-73 loss. Oscar Tshiebwe had a low-scoring performance with just seven points and seven...
wymt.com
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
wymt.com
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
wymt.com
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wymt.com
Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wymt.com
Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
wymt.com
UK researchers partner with non-profit for study on drug use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the united states, right behind neighboring West Virginia, according to the CDC. Now, UK researchers want to include those who use drugs or people in recovery to help them further their studies. “The significance of this...
wymt.com
Good Question: Are discount postage stamps counterfeit?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are planning on buying stamps online, you may be a little suspicious of some of the deals out there. For today’s Good Question, Don asks: are discount postage stamps counterfeit?. According to U.S. postal inspectors, there’s a good chance stamps bought at a...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
wymt.com
Powell County boy prepares for life after chemo
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Like many 12-year-olds, Wyatt McClur enjoys being out and about. “I like to go ride my bike and my four-wheeler,” he said. “I like to play sports. And I like to hang out with my dog.”. But after a tough diagnosis, he had...
wymt.com
Police in Estill County arrest woman following large drug bust during traffic stop
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges after police find a large amount of drugs in her car during a weekend traffic stop. It happened on South Irvine Road early Sunday morning. Irvine Police stopped the car during a proactive patrol. When K-9 officer Titan...
Comments / 0