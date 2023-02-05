FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

MIDDLESBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO