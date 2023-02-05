ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of N. Chester Avenue at approximately 12:13 p.m. on report of shots fired. Police reported arriving on scene and locating an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting man who was sleeping in car

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD officers shooting a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandma’s driveway. IMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting …. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD officers shooting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools

Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally …. Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged. Glock switches involved in three crimes over last …. Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy. Defense asks for delay in Feb. 17 bail hearing for …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Attempted murder charge against man who fired shots at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against an Indianapolis man accused of firing shots at police in late January. Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday during what officers believe was an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge

VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Minor dies following shooting in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a minor has died after he was shot Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

