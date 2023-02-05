Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of N. Chester Avenue at approximately 12:13 p.m. on report of shots fired. Police reported arriving on scene and locating an...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting man who was sleeping in car
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD officers shooting a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandma’s driveway. IMPD releases bodycam footage of officers shooting …. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD officers shooting...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis.
Lansing Daily
Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools
Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
cbs4indy.com
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally …. Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged. Glock switches involved in three crimes over last …. Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy. Defense asks for delay in Feb. 17 bail hearing for …
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
WISH-TV
Attempted murder charge against man who fired shots at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against an Indianapolis man accused of firing shots at police in late January. Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man charged with murder, attempted murder following November double shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 29-year-old is accused of murder in connection to a double shooting from November that left a man dead and a woman injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Tony Miller Jr. was arrested four days after the November double shooting for possession of a handgun by a felon.
IMPD investigating deadly stabbing on Indy's far east side
IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing at a residence on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday during what officers believe was an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
Lansing Daily
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Tort claim sent for man shot by IMPD officers in grandma's driveway
Attorneys representing a man who was shot by IMPD officers while sitting in his grandmother's driveway in December have sent a tort claim notice to leaders in the city.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge
VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
cbs4indy.com
Family files tort claim after police shoot man in grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS – A family is calling for police accountability after a New Year’s Eve shooting that critically injured a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandmother’s driveway. Anthony Maclin, 24, fell asleep in a vehicle in front of his grandmother’s house on New...
IMPD: Minor dies following shooting in Irvington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a minor has died after he was shot Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in...
