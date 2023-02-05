INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against an Indianapolis man accused of firing shots at police in late January. Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO