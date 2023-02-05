Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Hay trailer catches fire on Main Street in Stowe
STOWE, Vt. — A trailer carrying bundles of hay went up in flames in Stowe on Tuesday in the middle of Main Street. In a video sent to NBC5 by a viewer, the trailer can be seen completely engulfed in flames. The fire started around 10 a.m. this morning.
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
New Owners for McKee’s Pub & Grill in Winooski
McKee's Pub & Grill has been a Winooski staple for 35 years. As of January 1, it has new owners: Ryan Johnston and his aunt Jamie Lacourse bought the bar at 19 East Allen Street from Lance McKee, who still owns Papa McKee's Pizzeria in Richmond in his "semiretirement," Johnston said.
WCAX
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for customers who use Costco to get cheaper gasoline. Starting this Friday, they’ll be opening for normal hours, without being closed during the day and early evening. The new hours will be:. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. 7 a-.m. to 8...
Fire destroys South Burlington home under construction
A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street. The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
mynbc5.com
Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community in Burlington welcomes first guests
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community finally opened on Tuesday after months of delays. "I think this is going to be a little bit of hope and a promise actually kept," said David Call, who lives near the shelter. Early on Tuesday, staff were seen bringing in...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington officials hold 'Community Conversations' to gather feedback from residents
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of South Burlington is looking to update its Comprehensive Plan for 2024, and city officials are hoping more community members will weigh in. A meeting Wednesday is one in a series of 'Community Conversations' that community members are welcome to join. The city's...
WCAX
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. It happened in an unoccupied single-family home near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets shortly before 7 a.m. South Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke says the fire...
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
mynbc5.com
Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
WCAX
Man shot at Burlington apartment complex
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave. At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest. Officers responded to...
mynbc5.com
Chazy Central Rural School announces $8.5 million renovation project
CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy Central Rural School is getting a big upgrade. The school recently announced its 2023 capital improvement, which is an $8.5 million project supported by school district reserve funds and aid from New York State. The plan will include renovations to the auditorium and sports fields.
mynbc5.com
Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman
HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career
The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
WCAX
Freezing temps bring back public ice skating to Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Parks & Recreation was finally able to open the Airport Park ice skating rink thanks to the freezing weather over the weekend. The rink is usually open from January to February but had to open a little later this year because of warm temperatures. People at the rink say they were happy to be able to now enjoy the space.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for gun reported stolen from car in Orleans County
BROWNINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are working to find a gun that was reported stolen from a car in Orleans County. The theft happened at a home on Evansville Road in Brownington. Investigators said the gun is a black 9mm Glock 45, and police believe it could have...
