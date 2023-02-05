Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finish in 1st place in Emporia Quad
The Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finished in 1st place in the Emporia Quad with Manhattan, Topeka High and Hayden. The quad included 10 pin and Baker. The Emporia High boys were in 1st place after 10 pin and added to the lead after the round of Baker.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams travel to Hayden
The Emporia High basketball teams continue their two-game road swing as they’ll take on Hayden Tuesday. It’ll be the third time the two teams have met this season. The Emporia High boys look to defeat Hayden for a third time. Emporia High is 10-5 on the season and 3-2 in the Centennial League. Hayden is 7-6 and 2-3 in league play.
KVOE
Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee
Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE UNIVERSITY: Board of Regents chair says reinvestments set table for positive ‘transformation’
Painful as they have been, the changes over the past six months at Emporia State University have found ongoing favor with the Kansas Board of Regents, including Chair Jon Rolph. In an interview airing Wednesday on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment, Rolph said the reinvestments as part of Emporia State’s Framework for...
KVOE
Emporia State Baseball outscores Southwestern Oklahoma State 7-4
The Emporia State baseball team improved to 2-1 for the season with a 7-4 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State Sunday at the Edmond First pitch Classic. Short Stop Andrew Rantz led off the game with a solo home run. Third baseman Palmer Hutchinson added a solo home run in the...
KVOE
Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
KVOE
WEATHER: Lyon, Morris counties not yet scheduled for spotter training sessions; Severe Weather Awareness Week set for March 6-10
Not all area counties will host a storm spotter training session when the schedule begins in a few weeks — yet. In fact, Lyon and Morris counties do not currently have training sessions this spring after the National Weather Service Topeka office announced its schedule Tuesday. However, meteorologist Chad Omitt says the Morris County meeting will be at the County Courthouse on April 12 and the Lyon County meeting is awaiting word from Emporia State University.
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
KVOE
Kansas State outscores TCU 82-61
(k-state) Kansas State outscored TCU 82-61 to even the season series Tuesday night. Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from senior Markquis Nowell, Nowell also dished out a game-high 7 assists, giving him 187 for the season, which broke the K-State single-season school record of 186 set by Steve Henson in 1987-88.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
KVOE
Changes coming to 27th annual St. Patrick’s day activities within Emporia
The annual St. Patrick’s Committee host of events is back on the schedule, however, there are some major changes coming. Regarding fundraising, Committee member Barb Lowry says they will be taking a new approach to this year’s activities. Namely, the longstanding auction held at Bruff’s Sports Bar and Grill will now be replaced with an online-only auction.
KVOE
Fundraiser makes Emporia Children’s Choir organizer beyond pleased
No music played, but plenty of pasta was served at the Emporia Children’s Choir’s first major public fundraiser Sunday. Residents gathered at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts. Children’s Choir organizer Anna Ryan says “pleasantly surprised” didn’t begin to describe her feelings when she saw the turnout.
KVOE
Two transported following injury accident Tuesday evening
A Council Grove man and his passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene of an injury accident north of Americus early Tuesday night. Americus first responders, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Road F for an injury accident just before 6 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin, upon arrival crews found a white 2010 Dodge Caliber in the east ditch.
KVOE
Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents
Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
KVOE
Kansas outscores Texas 88-80
#9 Kansas outscored #5 Texas 88-80 Monday night. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed. There were 2 ties. Coach Bill Self called it a great team win. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. Jalen Wilson finished with only 2 points.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
WIBW
Semi driver seriously injured in I-35 crash in Butler County
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver was seriously injured when his rig crashed late Sunday on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday on I-35, about eight miles north of El Dorado. The Kansas Highway...
KVOE
Proehl takes on new role as David Traylor Zoo’s education coordinator
Kelli Proehl is going from one position in Emporia city services to another. Proehl had worked for years at the Emporia Public Library, including time as assistant director of children’s services, but the city announced she is the David Traylor Zoo’s new education coordinator as part of a news release Monday. Proehl’s time at the library gave her an opportunity to coordinate with zoo leadership for events like the Safari Edventure Days, and she sees a lot of opportunities for education events down the road.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
98 Years Old and Still Working
The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
