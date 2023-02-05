Read full article on original website
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
Scan on LeBron James’ sore left foot reveals no serious damage
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A scan done on LeBron James’ troublesome left ankle and foot showed no serious issue, but the newly crowned NBA career scoring leader sat out a second straight game Saturday night since breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark earlier in the week. Still, coach Darvin...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. 'Game Recaps' on Twitter entertain Pelicans fans, teammates
It all started Dec. 2 in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, as New Orleans kept things exceptionally simple against the Spurs. On play after play, the Pelicans gave the ball to Zion Williamson, who drove through the paint for layups, scoring 30 points in a one-sided victory. During an in-game breather on the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. marveled at the brutal efficiency his 2023 All-Star teammate was producing.
NBA
Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front
Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pelicans
The Wine & Gold look to wrap up a busy week in style this weekend, traveling to New Orleans for the first half of a back-to-back, taking on Brandon Ingram and Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers are headed to the Break on a heater, having won four...
NBA
Wiseman exactly the kind of gamble the Pistons should bet on
The thing that stood out about Troy Weaver from his very first days as Pistons general manager – well, his first days after the transaction moratorium was lifted in November 2020 coming out of the pandemic-induced stasis that ushered in Weaver’s tenure – was his fearlessness. Plenty...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Josh Richardson is defender, skilled shooter
New Orleans trade acquisition Josh Richardson is expected to arrive in the Crescent City and join his new teammates Friday afternoon, but he will not be available to play vs. Cleveland (9 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, WRNO 99.5 FM) in the Smoothie King Center. Richardson will be in uniform Monday at Oklahoma City, pending his physical, for the opener of a two-game road trip.
NBA
LA Clippers Acquire Gordon from Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers have completed a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. As part of the deal, the Clippers acquired Eric Gordon and three second-round draft picks. Memphis received Luke Kennard and Houston received John Wall. “Eric is a proven and dependable two-way guard who can initiate...
NBA
Hawks and Microsoft Announce 'Coded Dunk Challenge' Inspiring Atlantans To Code
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft today announced the launch of the Coded Dunk Challenge, an innovative coding competition for youth to expand their knowledge of technology, ignite an interest in computer science and introduce them to STEM-focused career paths. The organizations teamed up with Fair Chance Learning,...
NBA
SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH RAPTORS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, acquiring center Khem Birch, along with a 2024 first round draft pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2025, in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
Spencer Dinwiddie attacks the rim!
NBA
"Sticking With The Process" | Markkanen And Sexton Spark Fourth Quarter Comeback Victory Over Toronto
After all of the emotions from the past few days, it would've been perfectly understandable if the Jazz showed up in Toronto mentally drained. Add in the fact they were facing a Raptors squad on a three-game winning streak, and looking like the team many expected throughout the season, the odds were stacked against Utah.
NBA
Hornets Acquire 2028 Second-Round Pick, Reggie Jackson And Cash Considerations From L.A. Clippers
Charlotte Sends Mason Plumlee to L.A. February 9, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has acquired a 2028 second-round draft pick, guard Reggie Jackson and cash considerations from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for center Mason Plumlee. Jackson...
NBA
SPURS ACQUIRE DEVONTE’ GRAHAM AND FOUR SECOND ROUND DRAFT PICKS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham and four second draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Josh Richardson. The four picks from the Pelicans are second rounders in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
NBA
SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/265, has appeared in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6assists in 9.8 minutes. He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signingtwo 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20. The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio. The native of Senegal was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz and before being dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.
