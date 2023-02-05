COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team will return home Tuesday to take on South Carolina after suffering a road loss at Mississippi State. "We have shown the ability to bounce back throughout our season," said head coach Dennis Gates. "Being 5-5 in conference is something that we look at, but you have to look at the course of games and who you've played after a loss. I think our guys have done a good job of bouncing back. It's short term memory and you have to have it."

