Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina 83-74
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74. Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight. Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall. Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play.
kwos.com
Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?
What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
How To Watch: South Carolina at Missouri
Lamont Paris and South Carolina's men's basketball team looks to rebound from their close loss to Arkansas when they play the Missouri Tigers Tuesday night.
abc17news.com
Mizzou men’s basketball looks to bounce back hosting South Carolina
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team will return home Tuesday to take on South Carolina after suffering a road loss at Mississippi State. "We have shown the ability to bounce back throughout our season," said head coach Dennis Gates. "Being 5-5 in conference is something that we look at, but you have to look at the course of games and who you've played after a loss. I think our guys have done a good job of bouncing back. It's short term memory and you have to have it."
There's really a town in Missouri called Mary's Home and it's where the historic P.A. Sanning Store began
Marys Home is located in Miller County, Missouri. It's an unincorporated community on Missouri Route H. It's about five miles southeast of Eugene, Missouri. Early German immigrants settled in this area.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
kbia.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
Smokey air in Southern Boone County caused by brush fire
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters say the smoke from a brush fire on Sunday may linger through the evening in Southern Boone County. Around 2:45 p.m., a controlled burn got out of control on South Turkey Ridge Road. A dozen firefighters from Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire and had it The post Smokey air in Southern Boone County caused by brush fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Country star Trace Adkins is coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country music artist Trace Adkins is scheduled to visit the Ozarks during his national Somewhere In America tour. Adkins is set to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 7, on […]
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres
A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man killed in Ralls County crash
An Audrain County man is killed in a single-car crash in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened this morning on Route F, about five-and-a-half miles southwest of New London. Troopers say James Sarlo, 37, of Vandalia, ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
