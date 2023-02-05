ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

KSLTV

Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls

LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
KSLTV

Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend’s storm pumped more than one foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Woods Cross K-9 earns top award in the nation for arrests

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross Police Department K-9 duo received a national reward for their police work on Tuesday. Woods Cross PD Detective Burton and K-9 Flash earned the Fiat Justitia Award from Operation Underground Railroad, according to the Woods Cross PD Facebook page. “OUR said that...
WOODS CROSS, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

