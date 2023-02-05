ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open

CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

EGG WATCH: The Redding eagles due for an egg any day now

REDDING, Calif. — The Friends of the Redding Eagles are officially on egg watch!. Terri Lhuiller alerted the KRCR team this week that Liberty and Guardian could be expecting their first egg sometime this week if recent trends are to be adhered to. She tells us that Liberty laid...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

One Safe Place and Children's Legacy Center combine forces

REDDING, Calif. — They work hand-in-hand anyways, so Redding's One SAFE Place and Children's Legacy Center are looking at merging their services. One Safe Place clients often have children and come of those children are clients of the children's legacy center. The Children 's Legacy Center's CEO, Kimberly Johnson, is now the interim-CEO of One Safe Place. She's leading a comprehensive analysis of One Safe Place. She says combining them makes sense.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in

REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 7, 3:08 PM:. Officials with the Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters are currently at the scene of a house fire near Finnell Avenue and Orland Avenue in Corning. They said the fire has been contained and that their resources will remain on...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding City Council approves Riverfront Plan proposal

REDDING, Calif. — The atmosphere in the council chambers was decidedly muted when Redding City Council voted to approve a proposal for the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan, 3-2. Many constituent concerns were expressed during public comment, including a perceived conflict of interest surrounding Populous, a subcontractor in the MIG...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Redding will soon have a new City Treasurer

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding will soon have a new city treasurer after the announcement that the former treasurer has retired. The elected City of Redding Treasurer, Allyn Clark, announced her retirement after nearly two decades in the position. Clark has held the director of finance and treasurer position since 2019 and was the city treasurer for over 14 years.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County firefighters respond to house fire in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. — UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. Firefighters knocked down the fire, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. They will be on scene for another hour to salvage and overhaul the structure. Cal Fire says no injuries were reported, and that the cause is under investigation. BREAKING, 12:45 p.m. According...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Homeless people in Chico victimized

The Eaton-Cohasset homeless encampment sits on Chico’s northern edge, a motley assortment of weathered tents, a couple of dumpsters and a port-o-potty that juts up from the muddy gravel. With hate crimes targeting racial, religious, and sexual minorities on the rise nationwide, residents here say they’re being targeted for...
CHICO, CA
bestattractions.org

Final Things to Do in Redding, California

Discover the Best Attractions in Redding, California. Redding, California, is a city located in Northern California. It is a city that has a lot to offer to tourists. The city is known for its beautiful surroundings and many activities that can be enjoyed. So whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation or a thrilling adventure, you will find what you want in this great city.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:30 P.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Rollover crash in Shingletown traps 1 person Sunday night

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — One person was seriously hurt in a rollover crash Sunday. Shingletown Fire Department, Cal Fire, American Medical Response and Dignity Health Ambulance responded to an overturned truck on Highway 44 at Squaw Springs Road in Shingletown. According to Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department, the incident occurred at...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA

