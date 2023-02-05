Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
krcrtv.com
EGG WATCH: The Redding eagles due for an egg any day now
REDDING, Calif. — The Friends of the Redding Eagles are officially on egg watch!. Terri Lhuiller alerted the KRCR team this week that Liberty and Guardian could be expecting their first egg sometime this week if recent trends are to be adhered to. She tells us that Liberty laid...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
krcrtv.com
One Safe Place and Children's Legacy Center combine forces
REDDING, Calif. — They work hand-in-hand anyways, so Redding's One SAFE Place and Children's Legacy Center are looking at merging their services. One Safe Place clients often have children and come of those children are clients of the children's legacy center. The Children 's Legacy Center's CEO, Kimberly Johnson, is now the interim-CEO of One Safe Place. She's leading a comprehensive analysis of One Safe Place. She says combining them makes sense.
krcrtv.com
Mike Krueger meets 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard this Turtle Bay Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — On this week's Turtle Bay Tuesday, Mike Krueger and Adrienne John meet 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard from the 'land down under.'. Adrienne, (the resident reptile expert) introduces the Ackie Monitor Lizard also known as the spiny tail monitor. She says this type of lizard lives...
krcrtv.com
Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in
REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Northern California With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Who doesn’t love a good Mexican restaurant? The Tipsy Burro in Willows makes excellent arroz con pollo, ceviche, and chile rellenos. But if you’re in the mood for something else, they also make delicious burgers and have a ribeye steak on the menu. How about that for a unique twist on an old favorite?
Local grocery store in Butte County closes
A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 7, 3:08 PM:. Officials with the Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters are currently at the scene of a house fire near Finnell Avenue and Orland Avenue in Corning. They said the fire has been contained and that their resources will remain on...
krcrtv.com
'A really cool guy, just loves his daughters.' Celebration of life held for Miguel Padilla
REDDING, Ca. — A celebration of life was held on Sunday for a beloved Redding man. On January 12th, 51-year-old Miguel Padilla was involved in a physical altercation with a gas station employee, 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins; Padilla died two days later from injuries sustained during the conflict, and Rawlins has since been charged with homicide.
krcrtv.com
Redding City Council approves Riverfront Plan proposal
REDDING, Calif. — The atmosphere in the council chambers was decidedly muted when Redding City Council voted to approve a proposal for the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan, 3-2. Many constituent concerns were expressed during public comment, including a perceived conflict of interest surrounding Populous, a subcontractor in the MIG...
actionnewsnow.com
CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with a possibly wanted parolee
REDDING, Calif. - There is an increased police presence in the 2500 block of Irwin Road as Redding Police are attempting to negotiate the safe surrender of a possible wanted parolee, RPD confirmed. RPD says the possible wanted parolee is barricaded inside a residence they believe to be unoccupied. Additionally,...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding will soon have a new City Treasurer
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding will soon have a new city treasurer after the announcement that the former treasurer has retired. The elected City of Redding Treasurer, Allyn Clark, announced her retirement after nearly two decades in the position. Clark has held the director of finance and treasurer position since 2019 and was the city treasurer for over 14 years.
krcrtv.com
Butte County firefighters respond to house fire in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. — UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. Firefighters knocked down the fire, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. They will be on scene for another hour to salvage and overhaul the structure. Cal Fire says no injuries were reported, and that the cause is under investigation. BREAKING, 12:45 p.m. According...
chicosol.org
Homeless people in Chico victimized
The Eaton-Cohasset homeless encampment sits on Chico’s northern edge, a motley assortment of weathered tents, a couple of dumpsters and a port-o-potty that juts up from the muddy gravel. With hate crimes targeting racial, religious, and sexual minorities on the rise nationwide, residents here say they’re being targeted for...
bestattractions.org
Final Things to Do in Redding, California
Discover the Best Attractions in Redding, California. Redding, California, is a city located in Northern California. It is a city that has a lot to offer to tourists. The city is known for its beautiful surroundings and many activities that can be enjoyed. So whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation or a thrilling adventure, you will find what you want in this great city.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:30 P.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
krcrtv.com
Rollover crash in Shingletown traps 1 person Sunday night
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — One person was seriously hurt in a rollover crash Sunday. Shingletown Fire Department, Cal Fire, American Medical Response and Dignity Health Ambulance responded to an overturned truck on Highway 44 at Squaw Springs Road in Shingletown. According to Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department, the incident occurred at...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
