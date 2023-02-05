Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some grade-A tutoring ahead of the AFC Championship. Mahomes talked with Tom Brady, who holds the record for most consecutive seasons on a winning team (21). Brady also beat Mahomes in overtime of the 2019 AFC Championship between the Chiefs ...
Arizona Cardinals' Mike Kafka coach speculation heats up: 'Frontrunner' for job?
Could Mike Kafka become the next coach of the Arizona Cardinals? Speculation continues to heat up surrounding the New York Giants offensive coordinator potentially being the NFL franchise's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, with one site speculating about him perhaps even being the frontrunner for the position. ...
tigerdroppings.com
J.J. Watt Dodging Kyler Murray Questions Made For Very Awkward Interview With Dan Patrick
It looks and sounds like Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is a tough player to have on your team. The Cardinals still do not have a head coach after Kliff Kingsbury got canned for not being able to work with Murray. The hiring of their next coach is drudging along because Murray gets a say. On Tuesday morning, Dan Patrick asked the recently retired J.J. Watt about Murray, and Watt's body language and avoiding to answer kind of confirms Murray is a pain int he butt...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field. At ...
Report: Cardinals Expected to Hire Coach Early Next Week
The Arizona Cardinals may be closing in on their guy, says Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Andy Reid Endorses 1 Candidate For Cardinals Coaching Job
More than four weeks after the end of the NFL's regular season, there are still two franchises without head coaches: the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts' search sounds like it could take several days to resolve, the Cardinals appear to be zeroing in on a hire. According to ...
Andy Reid Makes His Opinion Of Tyreek Hill Very Clear
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in December broke his silence on leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. As he explained it, the split wasn't exactly amicable. Hill recalled getting just one or two targets in some games, leading to him repeatedly asking his agent for a trade. Hill got ...
Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed drops massive Super Bowl injury update
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sneed appears to be on the come up. Sneed cleared the concussion protocol on Monday,...
NFL
Every AFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season
There is one game left to play in the 2022 NFL season: the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. But before we see which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona, let's take a look back at some of the games that got us to this point.
NFL
NFL coaches whose personalities best match their cities: Where do Super Bowl LVII opponents rank?
Sean Payton is the new coach of the Denver Broncos, and I'll be a little honest: It's going to take some getting used to. That's always the case when coaches who have been in one spot for awhile take on a new gig, but the adjustment will be especially notable with Payton, who was so identifiable with not only the Saints after 15 seasons helming that team, but with the city of New Orleans. He's an original who stands out on his own; he's not like anything else you've ever seen before from a head coach. And that's New Orleans, a city that combines many different styles but has a uniqueness that can't be matched.
How Jaden Rashada's Camp Took A Gamble And Missed Out On Millions
The Story Behind A Former Miami Commit's Recruiting Rollercoaster
NFL
12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?
This Thursday, Feb. 9, Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors, which will air live nationally on NBC (simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network) at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
Mike Carey | Black History Month
As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson shares the story of how Mike Carey became the first black referee in a Super Bowl.
NFL
Move the Sticks: How the Chiefs & Eagles were built
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down how the Kansas City Chiefs were built through the draft, free agency and trades. Next, the pair do a deep dive into how the Philadelphia Eagles were built. To wrap up the show, the duo gives their takeaways from the Reese's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.
NFL
RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season
We are on the brink of wrapping up the fifth season of the RB Index, but I'm about to enter some new territory. I've decided to rank every running back who started a game in the 2022 NFL season. Here is my pecking order, 1 to 75. 2022 stats: 17...
NFL
All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense
Andy Reid and I both got our NFL coaching start in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren in 1992, spending countless hours together learning the West Coast offense. Three decades later, Andy's preparing for his third Super Bowl in four years, and I'm loving every minute of the build-up to a special matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Reid's current team vs. his former team.
NFL
NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners
The NFL has named Boys and Girls High School Coach Clive Harding and Maine-Endwell High School Coach Matt Gallagher as the AFC and NFC recipients of the 2022 NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award. For the first time, the NFL recognized the top high school coach...
Comments / 0