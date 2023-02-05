Markquis Nowell scored 18 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 82-61 victory over No. 17 TCU on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) concluded the game with a 17-2 run to earn a season split with TCU and move within a game of first-place Texas in the Big 12. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO