‘It’s disgusting, and it angers me’: Victims of man suspected of child molestation speak out
(KTXL) — A man was arrested in Grass Valley in January on suspicion of child molestation, according to a statement issued Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said that on Jan. 19, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau arrested Elton Glenn Ward, 49, on 16 counts of lewd lascivious acts […]
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested for ongoing molestation of minor
CHICO, Calif. — In the middle of January, detectives arrested a Chico man for multiple counts of sexual crimes against a child. Back in January 2022, officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) received a report of a child being molested over the past five years. After investigating, Chico police detectives identified 43-year-old Carlos Hernandez Licona as the suspect.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:30 P.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
crimevoice.com
Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack
A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
actionnewsnow.com
South Oroville residents are uneasy after two shootings last week
SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 9:53 A.M. UPDATE - Suspects are still on the loose after two separate shootings in South Oroville. Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are unrelated. One shooting happened near the Town Market on Lincoln Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 2. BCSO says David Adams, the victim in the shooting...
Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families
YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
krcrtv.com
Police search for suspect after business robbed at gunpoint in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Anderson police are on high alert after an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police say an employee of a business was robbed at gunpoint just before 8:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of North St. The employee described the suspect as a white male adult, approximately 25...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in Chico BB gun shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who shot a person with a BB gun at Chico’s Depot Park Monday afternoon. Police said one person has minor injuries. Officers said they detained a man but he was released after officers determined he was not involved. The shooting...
crimevoice.com
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop
“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
chicosol.org
Homeless people in Chico victimized
The Eaton-Cohasset homeless encampment sits on Chico’s northern edge, a motley assortment of weathered tents, a couple of dumpsters and a port-o-potty that juts up from the muddy gravel. With hate crimes targeting racial, religious, and sexual minorities on the rise nationwide, residents here say they’re being targeted for...
Fox40
Pedestrian killed in crash in Yuba County; owner of vehicle turns self in
(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Video above: One person pulled from structure fire in Carmichael According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State […]
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Oroville man guilty of attempted murder of CHP officer
An Oroville man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a CHP officer following a pursuit in January 2022. An Oroville man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a CHP officer following a pursuit in January 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
Fox40
Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a call about the incident came in just after 4:15 p.m. around 3300 Auburn Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. This is a developing story.
