YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO