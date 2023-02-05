Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Arc of Ontario receives grant to support jobs at bottling operation
Hopewell, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario has received a state grant to help expand employment opportunities. The $25,000 grant will be used to upgrade and streamline an established bottling operation, which has included hygiene products, for more than 25 years. Michael McMillin was just hired last week and...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Surprise celebration at New Horizons
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot strikes up the band for a birthday celebration. The New Horizons band is made up of seniors and retirees, many of whom found music later in life. Charles Wolfe plays the tuba. His wife, Sue, plays the trombone. "Although she started as a...
13 WHAM
'There's no repercussions': Video shows brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — It was anything but fun inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall on Saturday night. Cell phone video shows a group of about 20 juveniles allegedly attacking a Dave & Buster's employee, sending him to the hospital. "He was struck by someone with a closed fist,...
13 WHAM
Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in
Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
13 WHAM
A thrill on the hill for Mary Cariola Center
Walworth, N.Y. (WHAM) — It was a thrill on the hills of The Links at Greystone for families Tuesday evening. The golf course transformed its driving range into a multi-lane snowtubing run and hosted an event to support the Mary Cariola Center. Dozens of people paid $30 each to...
13 WHAM
Rochester Turkish community responds to earthquake disaster with donations, prayers
Chili, N.Y. — Rochester's Turkish community watched in horror, along with the rest of the world, as it learned about the damage left by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Members of the Turkish Society of Rochester began organizing donations right away to send money to Turkey to buy clothing, food, medicine and anything else people may need as they recover from the disaster.
13 WHAM
Officer sues Greece Police Department over investigation into former chief's crash
Greece, N.Y. — Greece, N.Y. — The former deputy police chief who claimed he was retaliated against for raising concerns about a 2021 crash that led to the resignation of Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe is now taking the department and town to court. Casey Voelkl is suing...
13 WHAM
Juveniles accused of attacking employee at Dave & Buster's in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee from Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall is recovering after allegedly being attacked by a group of juveniles Saturday night. Deputies said a group of approximately 20 juveniles had been causing issues throughout the night. Employees said they asked the group to leave, but...
13 WHAM
Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue
A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
13 WHAM
Police investigating burglary at Penfield convenience store
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Penfield overnight. Deputies responded to Quicklee's at Panorama Plaza just after midnight and found the store's front door has been smashed. Police searched for suspects and conducted a K9 search of the...
13 WHAM
Local advocates push NYS lawmakers to boost funding for early intervention services
Rochester, N.Y. — Local parents and care providers delivered a collective call Tuesday in Albany to further help infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. 13WHAM has learned 326 children in Monroe County have been waiting for early intervention services, with most of those children waiting longer than one month.
13 WHAM
Local music journalist Bruce Pilato on the Grammys live from Los Angeles
Sunday night's Grammy Awards made history with Beyoncé breaking the record for Grammys won by a single artist, Bonnie Raitt winning Song of the Year, and Sam Smith, a non-binary singer, and Kim Petras, a trans woman, winning for best pop duo performance. Rochester-based music journalist Bruce Pilato has...
13 WHAM
Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Alexander Wilson
Rochester, N.Y. — Logan Davis-Wilson had an uncomplicated pregnancy for her third child, at least until she went into labor. Her newborn, Alexander, went into respiratory distress due to meconium aspiration. "He came out and he wasn’t breathing," Craig Davis said. "From the beginning, he shouldn’t have made...
13 WHAM
Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams
Rochester, N.Y. — Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at Rochester Institute of Technology. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their...
13 WHAM
13WHAM sponsoring Cares for Kids Radiothon benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM is a proud sponsor of the Cares for Kids Radiothon, benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital. The drive is coming up Thursday and Friday, with proceeds going toward comfort and quality care for patients, training health care professionals, and research. Those interested in donating can click here...
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
13 WHAM
Rochester Academy Charter School celebrates grand opening of gymnasium
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Academy Charter School unveiled its long-awaited new high school gymnasium Tuesday night. The new building also includes three science labs, a weight room and two locker rooms. The gym will host sports and other school-related events. "I play volleyball here, so having our own gym...
13 WHAM
Historically low snow this year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.
13 WHAM
Penfield town supervisor resigns
Penfield, N.Y. — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti announced her resignation Monday, in order to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, released a statement Tuesday. I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not...
