A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
fox2detroit.com
Charity event held for creation of splash pad that will honor Jessica Starr
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It’s been four years since our beloved FOX 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr died. Jessica ended her life on December 12th, 2018, two months after she underwent eye surgery to correct her vision. On Saturday night, Jessica was honored at the Toast of The Town,...
McClure’s Pickles launches limited edition ‘Dilla Dills’ in the late hip-hop beatmaker’s honor
The jars are available at Bodega Market in Brush Park
Eater
Restaurants Serve Shoebox Lunches As Crucial Reminders of Black History
The shoebox lunch is a symbol of Black resilience, and in the Midwest a growing number of chefs are using these meals to keep the stories of Black Americans throughout history alive — even as the telling of that narrative continues to be challenged. Patrick Coleman, owner of Cornbread...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
seenthemagazine.com
Host in Utica Sets the Table for Culinary Collaboration
Host Utica unveiled a new restaurant concept in the fall of 2022 — packed with a schedule of chef residencies, a carefully curated beverage menu, and a coworking experience unique to Macomb County. Founder Michael Ivkov and real estate partners Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli are behind the multifaceted concept. The first floor of Host is home to a full-service restaurant, and the upper floors of the building provide a natural networking opportunity for members within the additional coworking space.
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit community
a 22-year-old Detroit native uses his passion for cooking and personal experiences to launch a small food catering business. Detroit, MI — The Detroit community has a new small catering business with a soul.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit church needs help replacing broken furnaces
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Over the weekend, Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit couldn't even stream services because it was too cold inside. "It was freezing. The temperature in here was 37," said Dr. Rev. Robert Bullard Jr. Both furnaces in the church failed, and replacing them is expensive. "The...
fox2detroit.com
On birthday of man killed trying to stop break-in, family plans his funeral
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of Stanley Green Jr. still can’t believe he was killed after trying to stop a car break-in outside his neighbor's residence. Tuesday would have been his birthday. "Tomorrow is not promised, and today is not promised," said Yolanda Givens, the victim's...
fox2detroit.com
81-year-old dies on Pontiac Lake while ice boating
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ice boating accident. It happened on the easternmost part of Pontiac Lake about 100 yards from shore Sunday at noon. Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX...
New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date
The cafe is readying for carryout and online orders with full dine-in service to come in the spring
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
fox2detroit.com
Gordie Howe Bridge home swap program moves Detroit family into new house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family of eight walked into their new home Monday as part of the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program. "In 2017 the city of Detroit sold the land needed to complete the Gordie Howe Bridge to the bridge company in exchange for the money to move families out who wanted to move," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "So, we offered a chance to take any one of dozens of houses in the city of Detroit that were vacant, abandoned, owned by the land bank and the city would renovate them, and you swap the old house from the old neighborhood into a new house."
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
tourcounsel.com
Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan
Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
fox2detroit.com
No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible
FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield terminating midwifery services
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield is terminating midwifery services at the end of this month.
OnlyInYourState
This Hawaiian Restaurant In Michigan Will Transport You Straight To The Islands
The Great Lake State has a melting pot of delicious food from all over the world including Polish cooking and authentic Mexican fare. You can even enjoy heavenly Hawaiian offerings at this restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this fresh and filling cuisine, stop at this tasty spot for a one-of-a-kind experience.
