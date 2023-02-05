Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
Local grocery store in Butte County closes
A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State to build new $98M behavioral and social sciences building
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will start construction of a new building for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences this week. Chico State says the groundbreaking of the first net-zero building on the Chico State campus will be on Wednesday. The 94,000-square-foot building will have nine academic departments, 22...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Northern California With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Who doesn’t love a good Mexican restaurant? The Tipsy Burro in Willows makes excellent arroz con pollo, ceviche, and chile rellenos. But if you’re in the mood for something else, they also make delicious burgers and have a ribeye steak on the menu. How about that for a unique twist on an old favorite?
krcrtv.com
Alternate campsite in Chico remains after other encampments removed
CHICO, Calif. — Dozens of homeless people live at the alternate campground in north Chico at the intersection of Eaton and Cohasset, and the city has proposed two other alternate campsites for homeless folks in the city. Some of the residents refused to live in the often full shelters...
OnlyInYourState
Chester Is A Small Town In Northern California That Offers Plenty Of Peace And Quiet
Sometimes life just runs you around. Between work, family, social obligations, and everyday living, there’s often not a lot of down time – especially if you live or work in a big city. So if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of life for a day or long weekend (or longer!), Chester is a quiet small town in Northern California offering a little slice of heaven.
krcrtv.com
Chico State to break ground on first net-zero building on campus, third in CSU system
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State will break ground on a new net-zero building on Wednesday, the first for the campus and the third in the entire California State University (CSU) system, the nation's largest public university system. The $98 million, 94,000 sq. ft. building will be the future home...
Paradise Post
Las Plumas High wins Butte County Academic Decathlon
OROVILLE – Las Plumas High School won first place, earning the gold medal, in the Butte County Academic Decathlon hosted by the Butte County Office of Education on Saturday. “It is an amazing group of students,” said Christian Bruce, coach of the Las Plumas team. “This specific group worked together as a team, and it paved the way for all of the success they had at the competition. They listened to each other’s speeches many times and helped coach them. They also practiced interviewing and giving impromptu speeches to each other.
chicosol.org
Homeless people in Chico victimized
The Eaton-Cohasset homeless encampment sits on Chico’s northern edge, a motley assortment of weathered tents, a couple of dumpsters and a port-o-potty that juts up from the muddy gravel. With hate crimes targeting racial, religious, and sexual minorities on the rise nationwide, residents here say they’re being targeted for...
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:30 P.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in Chico BB gun shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who shot a person with a BB gun at Chico’s Depot Park Monday afternoon. Police said one person has minor injuries. Officers said they detained a man but he was released after officers determined he was not involved. The shooting...
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested for ongoing molestation of minor
CHICO, Calif. — In the middle of January, detectives arrested a Chico man for multiple counts of sexual crimes against a child. Back in January 2022, officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) received a report of a child being molested over the past five years. After investigating, Chico police detectives identified 43-year-old Carlos Hernandez Licona as the suspect.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 7, 3:08 PM:. Officials with the Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters are currently at the scene of a house fire near Finnell Avenue and Orland Avenue in Corning. They said the fire has been contained and that their resources will remain on...
actionnewsnow.com
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Oroville's Town Market
One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night. One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night.
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
A Westwood man and a Susanville woman are in custody after a Feb. 1 traffic stop in the city of Susanville. According to a statement from the LCSO, about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop within the city limits of Susanville. The driver was identified as Brian Wayne Pitts, 31, of Westwood. Daisy Marie Mayfield, 39, of Susanville was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.
Comments / 0