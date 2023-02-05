ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Robert Morris Selected Second in Softball Preseason Poll

Horizon League head coaches released their 2023 Softball preseason poll and have Robert Morris as the second favorite in the league in 2023. Earing the first-place honor in the preseason poll is the defending champion Oakland, which in the poll got eight first-place votes and a total of 77 points. Robert Morris however got one first-place vote and a total of 68 points as part of the preseason poll.
Robert Morris Women’s Lacrosse Comes in No. 1 in MAC Preseason Poll

On Tuesday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) released the preseason head coaches poll and for the second straight season, the Colonials were slotted in the No. 1 spot. Robert Morris has claimed the top spot of the head coaches poll two out of the three seasons the MAC has been around.
Robert Morris Ranked Seventh in Horizon League Golf Preseason Poll

The Horizon League released its men’s golf preseason poll on Thursday. Robert Morris finished seventh out of 10 in the poll. Wright State claimed the top spot in the poll with 99 first-place votes. Robert Morris’ best finish last season was at the Bucknell Fall Invitational, where they finished...
Photo Gallery: RMU Athletics Hall of Fame Brunch

Samantha Dutch is a junior Digital Cinema & Television major from Natrona Heights, PA. She is the Social Media Director for CSN, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor for Sentry Media, and the producer of The Bobby Mo Game Show.
