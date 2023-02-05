Horizon League head coaches released their 2023 Softball preseason poll and have Robert Morris as the second favorite in the league in 2023. Earing the first-place honor in the preseason poll is the defending champion Oakland, which in the poll got eight first-place votes and a total of 77 points. Robert Morris however got one first-place vote and a total of 68 points as part of the preseason poll.

