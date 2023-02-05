Read full article on original website
KTUL
Sequoyah Public School names gymnasium court after 35 year custodian
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A court naming ceremony was held in Claremore Tuesday evening. A gymnasium court at Sequoyah Public Schools was named after its legacy custodian "polisher," Butch Rhine. SPS says Rhine served the school district for 35 years and also attended when he was younger. Rhine had...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on $10 million Career Readiness Campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders gathered on Tuesday to officially break ground on a $10 million state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus southwest of Tahlequah. This Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program and will provide space for expanding training opportunities...
KTUL
A New Leaf students celebrate second quarter of learning with certificate ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at A New Leaf celebrated their second quarter of learning at the school on Tuesday. The group received certificates in a ceremony to mark the important occasion. The school helps students with intellectual disabilities who finish high school. There is a two-year graduation goal...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters distribute smoke detectors designed to aid the deaf
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters worked to distribute smoke detectors designed to aid the deaf or hard of hearing because an audible fire alarm is not always enough to alert tenants of a fire. This program was sparked by memories of a fatal house fire, in which a...
KTUL
Road contractors improving communication with city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was just over ten days ago when the director of the trade association for the contractors who do road work stunned Tulsa City Hall. "From this day on, they should consider not doing business with the city of Tulsa," said Bobby Stem. Feeling that...
KTUL
Tulsa city councilor hopes traffic project will help with city's growth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin told NewsChannel 8 he's excited about the promise of traffic congestion relief that a $13 million interchange project on Memorial brings with it. Oklahoma's Department of Transportation told NewsChannel 8 the project is expected to improve the U.S....
KTUL
Intersection improvement project begins in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An intersection improvement project is beginning Monday on Memorial Drive in south Tulsa. The project will improve the U.S. 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange, constructing eastern Oklahoma's first diverging diamond interchange. Work is expected to last until spring 2024. North and southbound Memorial Drive will...
KTUL
Creek Turnpike to transition to PlatePay cashless tolling Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is scheduled to convert Creek Turnpike to PlatePay Tuesday night. Crews will close the cash lanes along the Creek Turnpike to begin the conversion beginning at 10 p.m. Once it has been converted to cashless tolling, drivers should expect intermittent lane...
KTUL
Tulsa City-County Library holds Young People's Creative Writing Contest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kids aged 10-18 have the chance to enter the Tulsa City-County Library's Young People's Creative Writing Contest in February. Young people can choose between writing a short story, informal essay, poetry, short play, or comix for the competition. Submission will be accepted for the entire...
KTUL
Historic Tulsa church reopens 17 months after fire
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A Tulsa Presbyterian church held its grand reopening Sunday, 17 months after a fire brought services in its sanctuary to a halt. Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC) near 51st & Lewis, celebrated by welcoming members of its congregation back with open arms Sunday morning. Many of them got the chance to see the work that had gone into completely remodeling the space to meet their needs.
KTUL
Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
KTUL
Fairfax hosts open call for resident artists in preparation for movie release
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Friends of Fairfax organization is looking for eight artists to become residents at the newly proposed Art Center in Fairfax. The organization is looking to revitalize and prepare Fairfax for the impact of the release of the movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The movie is scheduled to be released in May or June of 2023.
KTUL
'Legally Blonde' returns to Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two shows, tickets on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Legally Blonde The Musical" is coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two performances only on April 19 and 20. Both showtimes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 918-596-7111 or by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com.
KTUL
Construction resumes once again at Simon Premium Outlet Mall in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Mayor Cory Box provided an update on the Simon Premium Outlet Mall construction in Jenks, posting a picture to Facebook that shows crews working on the site where the mall will sit. After many halts in the building process due to the pandemic, it...
KTUL
45-year-old man in serious condition after shooting in north Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police are investigating a shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. TPD says a 45-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the chest at least once Monday afternoon. Officers say they received multiple calls of...
KTUL
After 115 years, Tulsa Fire Station 2 still one of city's busiest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Fire Station 2 celebrated its 115th anniversary Sunday. That’s 115 years of struggles, sleepless nights, and risking lives for strangers. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 2 responded to about 5,000 calls in 2022. It’s also responsible for the department’s two most-visited addresses. That’s a lot for one station to handle.
KTUL
Police arrest second 15-year-old in connection to homicide of Broken Arrow teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has arrested 15-year-old Ja'Cori Whitmore in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy. Whitmore is facing charges of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult. He is the second suspect police have arrested in connection to this...
KTUL
Claremore police identify man suspected of indecent exposure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Claremore police say they have identified the individual driving the car. The Claremore Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the pictured vehicle. Police say this white Infiniti Q50 that has a paper tag was seen at a Claremore Reasor's around...
KTUL
Sinkhole opens on Riverside Drive, drivers urged to take alternate routes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — City of Tulsa crews are responding to a large sinkhole that opened up Monday morning on Riverside Drive. The sinkhole is near 21st Street West, and city crews have narrowed southbound Riverside to one lane. City crews ask that drivers take an alternate route if...
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
