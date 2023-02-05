ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Sequoyah Public School names gymnasium court after 35 year custodian

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A court naming ceremony was held in Claremore Tuesday evening. A gymnasium court at Sequoyah Public Schools was named after its legacy custodian "polisher," Butch Rhine. SPS says Rhine served the school district for 35 years and also attended when he was younger. Rhine had...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on $10 million Career Readiness Campus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders gathered on Tuesday to officially break ground on a $10 million state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus southwest of Tahlequah. This Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program and will provide space for expanding training opportunities...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Road contractors improving communication with city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was just over ten days ago when the director of the trade association for the contractors who do road work stunned Tulsa City Hall. "From this day on, they should consider not doing business with the city of Tulsa," said Bobby Stem. Feeling that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa city councilor hopes traffic project will help with city's growth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin told NewsChannel 8 he's excited about the promise of traffic congestion relief that a $13 million interchange project on Memorial brings with it. Oklahoma's Department of Transportation told NewsChannel 8 the project is expected to improve the U.S....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Intersection improvement project begins in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An intersection improvement project is beginning Monday on Memorial Drive in south Tulsa. The project will improve the U.S. 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange, constructing eastern Oklahoma's first diverging diamond interchange. Work is expected to last until spring 2024. North and southbound Memorial Drive will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Creek Turnpike to transition to PlatePay cashless tolling Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is scheduled to convert Creek Turnpike to PlatePay Tuesday night. Crews will close the cash lanes along the Creek Turnpike to begin the conversion beginning at 10 p.m. Once it has been converted to cashless tolling, drivers should expect intermittent lane...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City-County Library holds Young People's Creative Writing Contest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kids aged 10-18 have the chance to enter the Tulsa City-County Library's Young People's Creative Writing Contest in February. Young people can choose between writing a short story, informal essay, poetry, short play, or comix for the competition. Submission will be accepted for the entire...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Historic Tulsa church reopens 17 months after fire

TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A Tulsa Presbyterian church held its grand reopening Sunday, 17 months after a fire brought services in its sanctuary to a halt. Christ Presbyterian Church (CPC) near 51st & Lewis, celebrated by welcoming members of its congregation back with open arms Sunday morning. Many of them got the chance to see the work that had gone into completely remodeling the space to meet their needs.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Fairfax hosts open call for resident artists in preparation for movie release

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Friends of Fairfax organization is looking for eight artists to become residents at the newly proposed Art Center in Fairfax. The organization is looking to revitalize and prepare Fairfax for the impact of the release of the movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The movie is scheduled to be released in May or June of 2023.
FAIRFAX, OK
KTUL

After 115 years, Tulsa Fire Station 2 still one of city's busiest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Fire Station 2 celebrated its 115th anniversary Sunday. That’s 115 years of struggles, sleepless nights, and risking lives for strangers. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 2 responded to about 5,000 calls in 2022. It’s also responsible for the department’s two most-visited addresses. That’s a lot for one station to handle.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Claremore police identify man suspected of indecent exposure

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Claremore police say they have identified the individual driving the car. The Claremore Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating the pictured vehicle. Police say this white Infiniti Q50 that has a paper tag was seen at a Claremore Reasor's around...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy