Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Press Conference - LA Memorial Coliseum
ALEX BOWMAN: Yeah, I think there was a couple good restarts from the outside the beginning of the second half of the race when we had a restart every half a lap. That helped us. I think we went from eighth to second there pretty quickly. Obviously that was a big gain for us, and then just kind of got put back a little bit. I had one bad restart from the outside of the front row, and that hurt our finishing position.
Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September. The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set...
Matt Crafton And Menards Mark A Historic 20-Year Partnership
Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, and Menards will commemorate a 20-year partnership on Friday, February 17 at Daytona marking the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP. Menards, a Midwest home-improvement store chain that has a long history in racing that includes four championships with ThorSport: one in...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
TUESDAY RECAP: Haley, Nicely, Dotson, Dixon, Thomas, Troutman Visit DIRTcar Nationals Victory Lane
Ninety-five DIRTcar UMP Modifieds answered the bell for Round #2 of the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Tuesday night and brought three repeat winners from Monday back to Victory Lane, while three first-time winners headlined the second half of the program. Feature #1 – Justin...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Martin Truex Jr. wins wild Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd in one of the most iconic venues in sports, Martin Truex Jr. earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in more than a season in a rough-and-tumble all-thrills Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Truex’s...
First Six DIRTcar UMP Modified Features Kick-off 52nd DIRTcar Nationals
A grand total 102 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit areas for opening night of the 52nd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Monday night and put the newly refreshed event format on display for the first time, awarding six of the field’s top drivers with the first gator trophies of the week for their Feature wins.
FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevy Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish in the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Our crew chief, Keith Rodden, and our engineers did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last session, and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we were able to race within the top-five for most of the day after starting 10th. We got to beating and banging out there pretty good, but we ended up coming home second. It was nice. My new teammate, Kyle Busch, knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. I'm loving my new teammate and how well we work together. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.”
Clash at the Coliseum Post-Race Quotes
RYAN PREECE, No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang – “The fuel pump. The primary pump went bad. I don’t know. I don’t think we were close on fuel. At first, I thought it was ignition because usually when it’s fuel it just keeps cutting, so I shut off my alternator and all of my electrical stuff and it seemed to help a little bit. It did it again and I lost four spots, so I just flipped the switch and a miracle happened. Ultimately, this car was so badass. It was so fast. We drove from 16th outside, inside, everything it took. I’m proud of the speed. I’m happy for the opportunity, but it sucks giving them away.”
Transcripts: Martin Truex Jr. - Press Conference - LA Memorial Coliseum
Q. I asked James this before he came in, but how satisfying was it for you that with all of those late cautions you were still able to get the job done after last year and all those crazy situations that unfolded?. MARTIN TRUEX JR: Yeah, it was definitely satisfying....
TEAM CHEVY NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL MAIN EVENT TOP-10 RESULTS:. 2nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1. 5th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1. 8th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1. 10th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1. TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL MAIN EVENT RESULTS:. POS. DRIVER. 1....
Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship Adds $10K for 2023 Season’s Best
The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship returns for 2023 with a $10,000 reward going to the driver who accrues the most combined points throughout the USAC National season. The honor encompasses attaining points throughout each and every points paying USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy...
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Report: LA Coliseum
Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “I felt like we had a decent No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevy. We just had some damage on the front from the heat race that hurt us with cooling the right front and the brakes. We got really tight in the first half of the race. We started cutting some of it away, but overall, it was just a pinball machine out there. I thought we had some good restarts; good lane choices and we were making our way back up there. We got back up to eighth, but just didn’t have enough there. I kind of made some poor decisions there at the end and chose the wrong line. I thought they were all going to stack up there on the bottom, so I went to the outside and they didn’t. It’s just part of the learning curve.
Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023. Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
HUMBL® Announces Marketing Program with Emerling-Gase Motorsports and Joey Gase For the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Race at Daytona International Speedway
HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL® announced today a marketing program with Joey Gase, co-owner and driver of the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team, for his race at the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300” at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023. As part...
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.
Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
Gus Dean Returns to Venturini Motorsports for Part-Time 2023 ARCA Schedule
Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean is returning to the potent Venturini Motorsports for a limited schedule this season beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18, 2023. Dean, 28, returns to Concord, N.C.-based team after a four-race schedule which resulted in four top-five finishes...
