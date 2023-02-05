ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Press Conference - LA Memorial Coliseum

ALEX BOWMAN: Yeah, I think there was a couple good restarts from the outside the beginning of the second half of the race when we had a restart every half a lap. That helped us. I think we went from eighth to second there pretty quickly. Obviously that was a big gain for us, and then just kind of got put back a little bit. I had one bad restart from the outside of the front row, and that hurt our finishing position.
Speedway Digest

Matt Crafton And Menards Mark A Historic 20-Year Partnership

Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, and Menards will commemorate a 20-year partnership on Friday, February 17 at Daytona marking the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP. Menards, a Midwest home-improvement store chain that has a long history in racing that includes four championships with ThorSport: one in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
Speedway Digest

FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.
VIRGINIA STATE
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevy Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish in the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Our crew chief, Keith Rodden, and our engineers did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last session, and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we were able to race within the top-five for most of the day after starting 10th. We got to beating and banging out there pretty good, but we ended up coming home second. It was nice. My new teammate, Kyle Busch, knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. I'm loving my new teammate and how well we work together. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.”
Speedway Digest

Clash at the Coliseum Post-Race Quotes

RYAN PREECE, No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang – “The fuel pump. The primary pump went bad. I don’t know. I don’t think we were close on fuel. At first, I thought it was ignition because usually when it’s fuel it just keeps cutting, so I shut off my alternator and all of my electrical stuff and it seemed to help a little bit. It did it again and I lost four spots, so I just flipped the switch and a miracle happened. Ultimately, this car was so badass. It was so fast. We drove from 16th outside, inside, everything it took. I’m proud of the speed. I’m happy for the opportunity, but it sucks giving them away.”
Speedway Digest

TEAM CHEVY NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL MAIN EVENT TOP-10 RESULTS:. 2nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1. 5th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1. 8th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1. 10th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1. TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL MAIN EVENT RESULTS:. POS. DRIVER. 1....
Speedway Digest

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Report: LA Coliseum

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “I felt like we had a decent No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevy. We just had some damage on the front from the heat race that hurt us with cooling the right front and the brakes. We got really tight in the first half of the race. We started cutting some of it away, but overall, it was just a pinball machine out there. I thought we had some good restarts; good lane choices and we were making our way back up there. We got back up to eighth, but just didn’t have enough there. I kind of made some poor decisions there at the end and chose the wrong line. I thought they were all going to stack up there on the bottom, so I went to the outside and they didn’t. It’s just part of the learning curve.
Speedway Digest

Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023. Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024

NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.
Speedway Digest

Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
Speedway Digest

Gus Dean Returns to Venturini Motorsports for Part-Time 2023 ARCA Schedule

Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean is returning to the potent Venturini Motorsports for a limited schedule this season beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18, 2023. Dean, 28, returns to Concord, N.C.-based team after a four-race schedule which resulted in four top-five finishes...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy