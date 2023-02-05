Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.
WSVN-TV
Dog stolen in Miami Beach reunited with owner
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Sugar is now back where he belongs after he was stolen right in front of her Miami Beach home. “God, I feel amazing, I feel amazing,” Natalie Botton, the dog’s owner, said, Tuesday. “First of all, just to know that my dog is safe is everything. It’s such a blessing.”
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
WSVN-TV
North American river otters born at Zoo Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed three otter pups to the world on Tuesday. “Zinnia,” a 5-year-old North American river otter gave birth to three pups at the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami, according to a news release. This is Zinnia’s second litter of babies, and they...
wufe967.com
Florida cat given away by owner for being 'too affectionate' finds new home
A Florida pet owner surrendered her cat to the Humane Society of Broward County late last month because the cat, known as Jerry, was too affectionate, according to reports. The society posted a video of Jerry, who was surrendered on Dec. 22, 2022, on TikTok that started with a letter titled, “TOO AFFECTIONATE!” in all caps and in blue.
Man arrested for 6 Crimes, Including Assault and Burglary, after Shooting Glass Door at Estranged Wife’s Home in Coral Springs
A man was arrested and charged with six crimes after his estranged wife reported he shot out the sliding glass door of her Coral Springs home. After a short police chase, David Kwami Bonelli, 49, Miramar, was arrested on February 1 on six charges, including felony aggravated assault with a deadly firearm and burglary.
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime
Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
WSVN-TV
Paramedics take stand in trial of former nursing home administrator charged with manslaughter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Those that raced to help during an emergency at a South Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning after a hurricane took the stand. The man who ran the facility is on trial after the deaths of many residents. Jorge Carballo was in court...
Click10.com
Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
keysweekly.com
300-UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX IN FLORIDA CITY TO BENEFIT UPPER KEYS WORKFORCE
The Florida Keys is longing for more affordable housing, and it appears the upper island chain is getting some help from a project near the 18-Mile Stretch in Florida City. Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development Group recently unveiled plans to develop 13 acres of property located outside the Florida Keys into 300-plus residential apartments.
WSVN-TV
4th officer faces judge after forging documents for ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - A fourth person connected to a case involving two ex- Hialeah Police officers faced a judge, Wednesday. Juan Prieto Confina is accused of notarizing an affidavit without the victim’s permission. Defendant Ali Amin Saleh allegedly coerced the victim into signing the document. On Wednesday, officers Rafael...
Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
Comments / 0