Homestead, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog stolen in Miami Beach reunited with owner

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Sugar is now back where he belongs after he was stolen right in front of her Miami Beach home. “God, I feel amazing, I feel amazing,” Natalie Botton, the dog’s owner, said, Tuesday. “First of all, just to know that my dog is safe is everything. It’s such a blessing.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

North American river otters born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed three otter pups to the world on Tuesday. “Zinnia,” a 5-year-old North American river otter gave birth to three pups at the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami, according to a news release. This is Zinnia’s second litter of babies, and they...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime

Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

300-UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX IN FLORIDA CITY TO BENEFIT UPPER KEYS WORKFORCE

The Florida Keys is longing for more affordable housing, and it appears the upper island chain is getting some help from a project near the 18-Mile Stretch in Florida City. Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development Group recently unveiled plans to develop 13 acres of property located outside the Florida Keys into 300-plus residential apartments.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
HOMESTEAD, FL

