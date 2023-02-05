ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Advocate Andy

Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal

Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
TENNESSEE STATE
Phys.org

Teacher shortages are highly localized, causing shortages and surpluses to coexist

News headlines often give the impression of teacher shortages as national and state level crises, but if policymakers want to ensure classrooms are adequately staffed, they need to examine and address labor market conditions more locally, all the way down to the school level. That's according to a new working paper by Christopher Candelaria, assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development, and his colleagues Danielle Edwards and Matthew Kraft at Brown University and Alvin Christian at the University of Michigan.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Republican lawmakers proposed a new bill that would give students in every Tennessee school district the opportunity to have free meals. This would include free breakfast and lunch meals. “Optimal learning will not happen with a hungry child,” said Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland). Raper,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Lee announces funding priorities during State of the State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee unveiled proposals on education, improving infrastructure, addressing ongoing children’s services issues, and more in his fifth State of the State address delivered Monday night. Among Lee’s proposals, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on groceries that would […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Kentucky lawmakers look into teacher shortage as turnover rate climbs

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers will make an attempt at fixing the state's teacher shortage during the 2023 legislative session. According to House Education Chairman, Rep. James Tipton, as of Jan. 10, there are around 1,500 vacancies across Kentucky. However, he points out that number likely includes positions like principals and others as well.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Gov. Bill Lee gives 2023 State of the State address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee delivered the annual State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The theme of the address was "Tennessee: Leading the Nation." Lee praised his efforts across several issues he bundles together as "opportunities for Tennesseans." These include investments in education, school safety and the workforce.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

$412.5M in tax cuts part of Tennessee Gov. Lee's $55.6B budget proposal

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a group of tax reductions that include cuts in sales, franchise, excise and business taxes that are valued at $412.5 million. That includes $54 million in recurring cuts along with $360 million in non-recurring. The bill includes a proposal for a three-month sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 that will cost $288.3 million. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns

The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Redhead murders investigation. TN students investigate string of interstate...
TENNESSEE STATE

