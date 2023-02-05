Read full article on original website
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal
Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
Teacher shortages are highly localized, causing shortages and surpluses to coexist
News headlines often give the impression of teacher shortages as national and state level crises, but if policymakers want to ensure classrooms are adequately staffed, they need to examine and address labor market conditions more locally, all the way down to the school level. That's according to a new working paper by Christopher Candelaria, assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development, and his colleagues Danielle Edwards and Matthew Kraft at Brown University and Alvin Christian at the University of Michigan.
New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Republican lawmakers proposed a new bill that would give students in every Tennessee school district the opportunity to have free meals. This would include free breakfast and lunch meals. “Optimal learning will not happen with a hungry child,” said Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland). Raper,...
‘It’s not enough’: TN teachers react to Gov. Lee’s salary boost proposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee says by the time his four years is up, teachers will make more money. Monday night during his State of the State address, he proposed new teachers will make at least $50,000. Now teachers at Tennessee public schools wonder if it will be...
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting nearly $1.8 billion in federal education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has...
Lee announces funding priorities during State of the State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee unveiled proposals on education, improving infrastructure, addressing ongoing children’s services issues, and more in his fifth State of the State address delivered Monday night. Among Lee’s proposals, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on groceries that would […]
Kentucky lawmakers look into teacher shortage as turnover rate climbs
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers will make an attempt at fixing the state's teacher shortage during the 2023 legislative session. According to House Education Chairman, Rep. James Tipton, as of Jan. 10, there are around 1,500 vacancies across Kentucky. However, he points out that number likely includes positions like principals and others as well.
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
Christian Advocacy Group Laments Lee's State of the State
Pastors say Lee's speech represents a failed moral agenda. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition says Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address represents more of the same in terms of an agenda that fails to heed the call of Christian citizenship.
Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
Doctors to Bring Healthcare Message to Lee's State of the State
Advocacy group calling for expansion of Medicaid, protection of reproductive health. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care plan to attend tonight's State of the State Address delivered by Gov. Bill Lee.
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors
Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
Gov. Bill Lee gives 2023 State of the State address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee delivered the annual State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The theme of the address was "Tennessee: Leading the Nation." Lee praised his efforts across several issues he bundles together as "opportunities for Tennesseans." These include investments in education, school safety and the workforce.
$412.5M in tax cuts part of Tennessee Gov. Lee's $55.6B budget proposal
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a group of tax reductions that include cuts in sales, franchise, excise and business taxes that are valued at $412.5 million. That includes $54 million in recurring cuts along with $360 million in non-recurring. The bill includes a proposal for a three-month sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 that will cost $288.3 million. The...
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns
The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Redhead murders investigation. TN students investigate string of interstate...
Bill proposes changes to free breakfast and lunch programs in schools
The new proposed bill would make school breakfast programs available to all schools instead of just some schools that meet certain criteria.
‘Send Me.’: TN lawmakers explain why phrase should become a state motto
The new motto would "more fully capture who we are as Tennesseans," according to one of the bill's sponsors.
Gov. Lee proposes bringing back the grocery sales tax holiday, extending it to 3 months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is proposing several initiatives in his 2023-24 budget, including bringing back the popular grocery sales tax holiday that Tennessee implemented for a month in Aug. 2022. As part of his $55.6 billion proposed budget, Lee proposed $412 million in tax cuts. “Last August,...
Proposed Bill Would Eliminate Sales Tax on Food
Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for eliminating the state sales tax on food to be replaced by an increase in tobacco taxes. The proposal would end the 4% sales tax on food for human consumption and increase the tax on cigarettes from 3 cents per cigarette to 8.35 cents each.
