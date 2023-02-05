Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested for string of armed robberies in Sumter, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other, between the hours of 8...
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
abccolumbia.com
Alleged accomplice to armed robbery, assault wanted by authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police announced the arrest of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault suspect Rodney Friday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Grooms, is still wanted by authorities. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint on Jan. 20. He repeatedly hit the victim and restricted them from...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges former Kershaw Sheriff’s deputy with assault and battery
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced 38 year-old Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree on Feb. 6. SLED agents investigated Goldsmith after allegations were made of excessive use of force involving the former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy on May 24, 2020.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
wach.com
Sheriff: 15-year-old arrested, accused in deadly stabbing
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County law enforcement has arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of a stabbing incident in Elgin, and leading officers on a man hunt Monday afternoon. Officials said the teen was connected to a stabbing incident reported on McGee Court in Elgin reported. Kershaw County Sheriff's...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog. The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073...
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh trial paused due to alleged bomb threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was temporarily adjourned today due to an alleged bomb threat. In a tweet released by ABC Columbia News reporter Alex Tejada, Judge Clifton Newman required everyone to evacuate the building due to the threat. No reason was given as to why at the time.
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. The Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases, say officials. Authorities say...
abccolumbia.com
Day 12 begins in Murdaugh murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are entering day 12 today of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. A key witness took to the stand Monday. Shelley Smith was a caregiver for Alex’s mom, Libby. She recalled Alex coming to his mother’s house some time after 9 p.m. the night of...
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are investigating a double-homicide after two young men were found dead Tuesday morning. 23-year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro and 22-year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville were found dead in Jenkinsville on Tuesday morning. Deputies say they responded to a home on Marsh Lane,...
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
abccolumbia.com
Man killed after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say one man is dead after a shooting at a KFC parking lot in Bishopville. According to investigators, the victim went to the restaurant on Sumter Highway to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle. But several...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies motor vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Coroner has identified the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Boulevard Rd. and E Fulton St. on Feb. 6. Coroner Robbie Baker says 44 year-old Jody Galloway was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh’s financial crimes testimonies continued today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This morning we are hearing continued testimony over Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is joining us live now from the *Colleton County Courthouse. *The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was temporarily adjourned today due to an alleged bomb threat. Read...
