Lexington, SC

Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Fairfield Coroner releases identities of double-homicide victims

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has released the victim’s names of a double-homicide that occurred at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area on Feb. 7. The two deceased individuals, 23 year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro, and 22 year-old Malik Butler...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
SUMTER, SC
CPD investigates deadly shooting along Two Notch Rd.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, where they are gathering ballistics evidence left behind after getting reports of shots fired in the area. Authorities say the ‘shot spotter alert’ came out around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two...
COLUMBIA, SC
Deputies: 15 yr old stabbing suspect in custody

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Kershaw County deputies say a 15 year old is in custody following a Monday afternoon stabbing. Investigators say it happened on a home on McGee Ct. in Elgin at 4:44 he was arrested about an hour later on Elginwood Dr. Deputies say one suspect is dead...
ELGIN, SC
Fairfield authorities investigating double murder

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Man killed after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say one man is dead after a shooting at a KFC parking lot in Bishopville. According to investigators, the victim went to the restaurant on Sumter Highway to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle. But several...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The signal lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are directing traffic at the...
LEXINGTON, SC
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Sumter Coroner identifies motor vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Coroner has identified the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Boulevard Rd. and E Fulton St. on Feb. 6. Coroner Robbie Baker says 44 year-old Jody Galloway was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

