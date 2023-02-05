Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen. According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with...
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield Coroner releases identities of double-homicide victims
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has released the victim’s names of a double-homicide that occurred at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area on Feb. 7. The two deceased individuals, 23 year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro, and 22 year-old Malik Butler...
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog. The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigates deadly shooting along Two Notch Rd.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, where they are gathering ballistics evidence left behind after getting reports of shots fired in the area. Authorities say the ‘shot spotter alert’ came out around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: 15 yr old stabbing suspect in custody
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Kershaw County deputies say a 15 year old is in custody following a Monday afternoon stabbing. Investigators say it happened on a home on McGee Ct. in Elgin at 4:44 he was arrested about an hour later on Elginwood Dr. Deputies say one suspect is dead...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on multiple drug, weapon charges
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Highway 121 at Belfast Road on Feb. 7 after seeing Darby operating a vehicle. The deputy had prior knowledge that his license was suspended. When Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger, Ruff, ran on foot and Darby fled in the vehicle, according...
abccolumbia.com
Man killed after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say one man is dead after a shooting at a KFC parking lot in Bishopville. According to investigators, the victim went to the restaurant on Sumter Highway to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle. But several...
WIS-TV
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
abccolumbia.com
Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The signal lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are directing traffic at the...
WRDW-TV
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies motor vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Coroner has identified the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Boulevard Rd. and E Fulton St. on Feb. 6. Coroner Robbie Baker says 44 year-old Jody Galloway was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
Comments / 0