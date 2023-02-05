Read full article on original website
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
Alleged accomplice to armed robbery, assault wanted by authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police announced the arrest of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault suspect Rodney Friday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Grooms, is still wanted by authorities. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint on Jan. 20. He repeatedly hit the victim and restricted them from...
Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
CPD investigates deadly shooting along Two Notch Rd.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, where they are gathering ballistics evidence left behind after getting reports of shots fired in the area. Authorities say the ‘shot spotter alert’ came out around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two...
Deputies: 15 yr old stabbing suspect in custody
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Kershaw County deputies say a 15 year old is in custody following a Monday afternoon stabbing. Investigators say it happened on a home on McGee Ct. in Elgin at 4:44 he was arrested about an hour later on Elginwood Dr. Deputies say one suspect is dead...
Fairfield Coroner releases identities of double-homicide victims
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has released the victim’s names of a double-homicide that occurred at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area on Feb. 7. The two deceased individuals, 23 year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro, and 22 year-old Malik Butler...
Fairfield authorities investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
Newberry Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on multiple drug, weapon charges
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Highway 121 at Belfast Road on Feb. 7 after seeing Darby operating a vehicle. The deputy had prior knowledge that his license was suspended. When Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger, Ruff, ran on foot and Darby fled in the vehicle, according...
Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
SLED charges former Kershaw Sheriff’s deputy with assault and battery
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced 38 year-old Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree on Feb. 6. SLED agents investigated Goldsmith after allegations were made of excessive use of force involving the former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy on May 24, 2020.
Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The signal lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are directing traffic at the...
RCSD: Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. The Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases, say officials. Authorities say...
Sumter Coroner identifies motor vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Coroner has identified the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Boulevard Rd. and E Fulton St. on Feb. 6. Coroner Robbie Baker says 44 year-old Jody Galloway was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
Murdaugh’s financial crimes testimonies continued today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This morning we are hearing continued testimony over Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is joining us live now from the *Colleton County Courthouse. *The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was temporarily adjourned today due to an alleged bomb threat. Read...
Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.
Newberry Sheriff’s Office warns public about bond payment scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay alert to scams that have circulated recently. Authorities say official looking texts are being sent from an alleged bond company using the address of the Sheriff’s Office to pay bonds for offenses. The scammers...
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
Vigil held for Tyre Nichols at Columbia City Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered at the Columbia City Hall to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. According to investigators, Nichols was pulled over in what seemed to be a simple traffic stop and then was brutally beaten. It happened on January 27th and a video was released that shows officers striking Nichols nine times in less than four minutes. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.
