The WVU Mountaineers defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 93-61 at home to earn the team's third conference victory. Catch up on all the action here!

View the 42 images of this gallery on the original article View the 27 images of this gallery on the original article

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett