AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank distributed free food to people who do not have this necessity. Following the aftermath after another ice storm in Texas, the food bank is making sure Austinites are remaining fed. Throughout this distribution, people received food assortment while supplies last. The distributions were designed as a drive-through event and people who are not in need of this food will get turned away. People who are arriving via public transportation or who are traveling on foot must look for the designated walk-up area. The food bank happened from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Del Valle High School located at 5201 Ross Rd Del Valle, TX 78617.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO