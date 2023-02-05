Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Central Texas Food Bank distributes food after Winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank distributed free food to people who do not have this necessity. Following the aftermath after another ice storm in Texas, the food bank is making sure Austinites are remaining fed. Throughout this distribution, people received food assortment while supplies last. The distributions were designed as a drive-through event and people who are not in need of this food will get turned away. People who are arriving via public transportation or who are traveling on foot must look for the designated walk-up area. The food bank happened from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Del Valle High School located at 5201 Ross Rd Del Valle, TX 78617.
CBS Austin
Sources: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired
AUSTIN, Texas — The future of Spencer Cronk’s employment with the city of Austin is looking uncertain. City sources who asked to remain anonymous tell CBS Austin the city manager will either resign or be fired from his position. That information came from a closed-door city council meeting...
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
CBS Austin
Austin offering free assistance to help residents recover from ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin families hit hardest by last week’s ice storm are getting some much-needed help on Thursday. The City of Austin is offering free assistance Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at pop-up multi-agency resource centers or MARCs. Dora Ancira showed up at the MARC at 1000...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council meets to address ice storm, review Cronk's employment
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council convened for the first time since last week's severe ice storm, addressing several of the key concerns through that emergency. Front of mind was Spencer Cronk's role as City Manager, which has faced sharp criticism throughout the storm. Mayor Kirk Watson and three city council members introduced an emergency measure earlier this week to "evaluate" Cronk's employment with the city.
CBS Austin
How to protect trees from oak wilt after Austin's ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s ice storm damaged more of the city’s trees than any other weather event in recent memory. “This is the first time that they have been exposed to this specific kind of stress, this specific kind of loading,” said Daniel Priest, a Master Arborist with the City of Austin. "The weight of the ice can overcome the resistance of even healthy branches”
CBS Austin
ATCEMS helps people experiencing homelessness during ice storm get to cold weather shelter
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) has been kept busy since last week as the ice storm swept through Central Texas. That includes making sure people experiencing homelessness in Austin have a warm place to go as temperatures continue to drop. ATCEMS is using its community health paramedics...
CBS Austin
City Council approves auditing Austin Energy's vegetation plan
Big questions remain about Austin Energy’s tree trimming policies and how they're spending millions of dollars set aside for that purpose. At Thursday's city council meeting, members voted to audit Austin Energy's vegetation management plan. Tree trimming concerns have spanned years, and the policies have changed a handful of...
CBS Austin
Vigil held for man last seen near Lady Bird Lake nearly a week ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- A vigil for the 30-year-old man who went missing Sunday was held Saturday at Chicano Park in Austin. Jason John was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday on Rainey Street, walking toward the Lady Bird Lake Trail. For nearly the past week, several of John’s loved...
CBS Austin
One dead, two injured in crash in Williamson County
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 1431 in Williamson County Thursday afternoon. According to a report from the department, a woman was driving eastbound on FM 1431 just west of Vista Hills Boulevard when she crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane. She hit another car with two women inside.
CBS Austin
Travis County Judge asks Gov. Abbott for federal declaration of disaster
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County Judge Andy Brown issued a disaster declaration for Travis County last week during the ice storm, and now he is taking it one step further. On Wednesday, Brown sent a letter to Gov. Abbott asking him to support a federal declaration of disaster. The declaration would help access Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources.
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk responds to City Council's plans to consider firing him
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council will have a special called meeting on February 15 and one item on the agenda is the severance package for City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to a statement from Cronk, he was not made aware of these items that Mayor Pro Tem Ellis, Mayor Wallis, Council Member Alison Walter, and Council Member Jose 'Chito" Vela added to a special called meeting. Originally the meeting was posted as a postponed discussion regarding a proposed new one-year meeting. Along with an Austin Police Association confer agreement. Below is the full statement:
CBS Austin
Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
CBS Austin
Man pulled from SUV that drove off bridge overnight into Guadalupe River identified
SEGUIN, Texas - Around noon on Thursday, First Responders were able to remove a Nissan Rogue from the Guadalupe River where they found the body of the driver. Noel Joshua Hernandez, 29, from Overton, Texas was recovered after an SUV was pulled from the Guadalupe River after it drove off a bridge on Thursday in an early morning accident.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after dropping off kids, then crashing SUV into Texas State Capitol fence
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was arrested Thursday night after driving her vehicle onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 6:40 p.m., troopers saw a Ford SUV drive onto the sidewalk along 11th Street and Congress Avenue. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Karla Morales Mateo, dropped two children out of the vehicle and then intentionally crashed through a portion of the fence near the southwest exit bollards.
CBS Austin
Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for bicycle thief
KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a bicycle in Kyle on Sunday. It happened at the Poco Loco located at 798 High Road. The man placed the bicycle in the truck and drove away. The truck is a red,...
CBS Austin
Mother of man killed by APD officer asks city council to address police violence
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of Rajan Moonesinghe, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in November, approached the Austin City Council Thursday to ask them to address police violence. The shooting happened at 2216 South 3rd Street, near Fletcher Street and north of West Oltorf,...
CBS Austin
Texas gives interim coach Rodney Terry raise to $1.2M
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach when Beard was initially suspended...
CBS Austin
VOLUNTEER w/ your VALENTINE: Sort diapers, eat sweets, sip bubbles at Austin Diaper Bank
If you are looking for a way to make a difference and give a unique gift to your loved one, you found it!. The Austin Diaper Bank is hosting 3 "Volunteer with your Valentine" events Saturday through Valentine's Day. You can help change the lives of families and babies in...
