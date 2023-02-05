Read full article on original website
High speed collision leaves one dead, two injured in LA area
LAKE BALBOA, Calif. – One person was killed and two were in critical condition Wednesday in a high-speed two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Lake Balboa. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:46 a.m. to 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. between Louise and Hayvenhurst avenues regarding a traffic collision where they found two people trapped inside the vehicles, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
South LA shooting leaves two wounded
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Orange County freeway
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in the Westminster area. The person was injured at about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Beach Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
DTLA homeless encampment cleared where woman was killed over weekend
LOS ANGELES – City officials cleared a large encampment in Skid Row Tuesday, with over 20 unhoused people living near the intersection of Third and Main streets placed into housing. Councilman Kevin de León’s office announced that the housing placement took place after “weeks of outreach.”
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
Metro train crashes into vehicle leaving one critically injured
LOS ANGELES. – One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and...
LA area shooting leaves one injured
SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. The woman was identified as Addie Mae Larson, 35, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita around 10 a.m., authorities said. Larson is 5 feet 3 […]
Hit-and-run crash leaves man, dogs trapped in vehicle
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (2UrbanGIrls) – A man and dog were trapped in their vehicle after being involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision, according to authorities. Ventura County Sherrif deputies and fire department personnel arrived at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Blvd. and Moorpark where a man was trapped inside a Toyota SUV. His three dogs were also rescued.
Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
Shooting leaves one injured in Pico Rivera
PICO RIVERA, Calif (2UrbanGirls) – A person was shot early Wednesday morning in Pico Rivera, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies and fire department personnel responded to a call for a gunshot victim at about 1:45 a.m. They arrived at the 9500 block of Beverly Blvd. near Ibsen Street and...
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Construction worker who fell 20 ft. down into concrete hole rescued
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - Crews rescued a construction worker who fell 20 feet down into a concrete hole in Woodland Hills Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The rescue happened in the area near 5601 N. De Soto Avenue. The concrete was dug out and already poured, and...
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing
LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.
COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA
Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect...
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
