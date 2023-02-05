Request free native tree and shrub seedlings through Adams County Planting Partnership beginning Feb. 27

Read full article on original website
Obituary: Yuthud Russell Oberdick
YUTHUD RUSSELL OBERDICK, 79, Gettysburg PAâ¦.. a beloved high school teacher in U.S. and World History at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years, died on February 3, 2023 in Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland after complications from gall bladder surgery. Yuthud Oberdick...
Obituary: Hazel Jacoby
Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
Obituary: William H. Hardy, Jr.
William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
County announces complete list of positions up for election in 2023
The Adams County Office of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the complete list of offices that are available for candidates in the 2023 municipal primary in May. The list contains hundreds of positions including, County Commissioner, Register & Recorder, Prothonotary, Controller, and Coroner, District Judges, Borough Council Members, Tax Collectors, Township supervisors, auditors, and constables, as well as School Board Directors.
Support and training for local candidates offered by ACDC and DFA
The Adams County Democratic Committee (ACDC) and Gettysburg Democracy for America (DFA) offered the first of four sessions to train prospective candidates and campaign volunteers running for local office in the 2023 municipal elections. There are over 200 slots available and many, many people will run for them. The first...
Obituary: Ruth M. Baker
Uth M. (Kinnunen) Baker passed away on Monday, January 30 at age 90. She was the wife of Ralph W Baker Sr. both of Gettysburg. She was born in the Bronx, NY on April 13, 1932 to Matti and Hanna (Pouttu) Kinnunen, she was a first generation Finnish American. At age 10 they moved to Worcester, Mass., she graduated from Worcester High School and entered nurses training at Worcester Memorial Hospital graduating in 1953 as an RN. She headed south to Florida, bought a car and worked her way to California and back to Florida where she met the Amy family. Mrs. Amy was also an RN and invited her to come to Saegertown, PA. Ralph met the Amys in 1957 while home on leave from the Coast Guard. Unbeknownst to Ralph, the Amys had been promoting him to Ruth long before they met in church the 1st Sunday in February of 1959. Six months later they were married in Paxton, Mass by Ralphâs father the Reverend Ralph Baker and Ruthâs Great Uncle the Reverend Holkaunen from Finland. After raising 3 children in Hanover Pa, she went back to work at the Hanover VNA. After several years, the National VNA started to certify nurses in certain fields starting with Geriatric Specialties. Ruth completed 4 case studies and passed a 6 hour written test in Philadelphia and became the 17th nurse in the United States to be certified as a Geriatric Nurse Specialist. She was promoted to Director of Patient care at the VNA and later became certified as a VNA Administrator. She was given the task in the 1970âs to develop and set up a Hospice Program which was a new concept in Home Care. She became a patient in this very system. After retirement in 1993, she and Ralph spent several winters in Myrtle Beach and spent 7 weeks driving to California and back. They spent 64 wonderful years together. She is survived by Ralph and her 3 children, Barbara Edwards (David Spertzel), Betsy Peck (Billy Peck) and Ralph W Baker Jr. (Darby Baker), 5 grandchildren and 5 Â½ great grandchildren. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Allen. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 and Adams County Office for Aging/Meals on Wheels, 318 W Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. And from Ruthâs family, a very special thank you to Ruthâs hospice aide Marsha Spangler, who has 40 years of service with the VNA. She was hired by Ruth in 1983 and all these years later took such loving care of her. Also to Norma, Ruthâs nurse for over 18 monthsâ¦.Two truly special woman. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfu.
Obituary: Gary Walter Underwood, Sr.
Gary Walter Underwood, Sr. 76, of Littlestown, PA died Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born January 17, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Walter Ambler Underwood and Phyllis Elaine (Walters) Underwood. Gary worked for J. Schoeneman in Owings Mills, MD until they closed then worked as a doorman...
Gettysburg Rocks! this weekend
Dozens of singer-songwriters, and bands of all sizes, shapes, and sounds will spread out across the region this weekend in support of cancer research. All events are free, but your donations are expected. Here’s a complete sked:. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023. Appalachian Brewing Company Battlefield. 259 Steinwehr Ave –...
ACCOG elects new officers and shares action priorities
The Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG), which includes representatives from boroughs, townships, and school districts around the county who work together to identify, discuss, and study regional issues and opportunities, has elected new officers. Mount Joy Township Supervisor Terry Scholle was elected president and Carroll Valley Mayor Ron Harris...
Obituary: Mary Lou Sensenig
Mary Lou Sensenig, 81, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 after a short illness at her home. Born September 28, 1941 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha Sensenig Shelly, who died June 2006 and Jacob S. Sensenig, who died March 1978.
Obituary: Joanne M. Hinkle
Joanne M. Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, Augus…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Kiwanis speakers will discuss mental health issues at February program
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis monthly speaker’s series will resume on Monday, Feb. 13, with a program by John Noullet and Jayne Miller, both mental health care professionals at WellSpan Philhaven. The program will focus on the de-stigmatization of mental health issues, specifically suicide prevention. Noullet has worked for WellSpan...
“Loving” Comes to Gettysburg
Just in time for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, the Gettysburg Community Theatre last night presented a sold-out reading of the play, “Loving,” by Peter Manos. The play is based upon the real-life stories of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial Virginia couple, whose January 6, 1959 marriage in Washington D.C. violated the anti-miscegenation law in Virginia, where they were living. Their decade-long battle to marry would end up being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia.
Obituary: David C. Byers
David âDaveyâ C. Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Cham…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Janet E. Smith
Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October 29 1952 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Betty A. Sterner Runk. Janet E. Smith, 70 of Hanover died Saturday February 4th 2023 at UPMC Hanover. Born October...
Obituary: Ronald Pirog
Ronald Pirog, Ph.D., 79, Gettysburg, PA passed away surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Alzheimerâs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Ron was born September 18, 1943 in Manchester, NH the son of the late John and Marion Sakalay...
Obituary: Frank S. Kochniarczyk
Frank S. Kochniarczyk, 85, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1937 in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Moczarna) Kochniarczyk. He was the husband of H. Jeanne (Criss) Kochniarczyk, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 49 years.
